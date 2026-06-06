FREE PODCAST 6/5 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Tough Enough, Sammartino’s drawing power, Bischoff comments on TNA, Alex Riley, Kharma, Sin Cara, 2011 Orton changes, Goldberg (166 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from May 27 and 30, 2011.

On the May 27, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops, discussed with live callers Randy Savage’s career from an historical perspective, TNA Impact ratings & last night’s TNA Nitro/Thunder Impact edition, whether Goldberg would make a difference in TNA, how to book a Streak to make money and how TNA has the template but isn’t using it with Crimson, Randy Orton’s newish character in 2011, TNA’s X Division PPV and whether Lethal will factor in, the UWF promotion, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Caldwell & Hoops break down a packed 20 years ago back-issue of the PWTorch Newsletter covering WCW Superbrawl, the imminent end of WWE’s SNME on NBC and parallels to 2011 wrestling, plus tons more from the Newsletter.

Then on the May 30, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell, they discuss with live callers Monday’s Raw episode in full preview mode including expectations for Kharma’s announcement & whether she should talk, follow-up on Alex Riley, the WWE Title situation, and other Raw topics. Also, an evaluation of Tough Enough thus far, how to create brand separation between Raw and Smackdown, WWE’s love/hate with Sin Cara, streaks & squash matches, Eric Bischoff’s recent comments and TNA’s constant power struggle storylines, Bruno Sammartino’s historical drawing power, and much more.

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