AEW COLLISION RESULTS (6/6): Persephone vs. Hazuki in tournament match, Conglomeration vs. LFI for trios titles, Divine Dominion vs. TayJay for tag titles, and more

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AEW COLLISION REPORT

JUNE 6, 2026

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO AT COVELLI CENTRE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier that 2,132 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,422.

[HOUR ONE]

– The camera panned through the crowd as Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show. Nigel and Schiavone ran down some of the night’s matches.

(1) THE DIVINE DOMINION (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) vs. TAYJAY (Anna Jay & Tay Melo) – AEW Women ‘s World Tag Team Championship match

TayJay’s music played while Anna Jay and Tay Meo marched to the ring relatively seriously. The Divine Dominion made their entrance as the commentary team noted that they are unbeaten as a tag team. The bell rang to start the match 4 minutes into the show.

Anna started off with a back kick and a few forearms before running into a shoulder block from Bayne. Bayne rammed Anna into the corner, but charged into a boot. Anna hit a spin kick in the corner and went for a bulldog, but Bayne blocked it and hit a forearm before tagging in Kross.

Bayne and Kross set up for their Divine Intervention double chokeslam, but Anna escaped and hit Kross and Bayne with a. combination of forearms and chops. Tay got the tag and joined in the striking combination with Kross. Tay hit a running knee on Kross and went for the pin. Bayne tried to break it up, but Tay rolled out of the way and Bayne splashed onto Kross.

Tay and Anna hit Bayne with a double thrust kick that knocked her out of the ring. Kross charged but they ducked and pulled the rope sending her tumbling out of the ring as well. Tay and Anna climbed to the top rope and hit stereo crossbodies to the outside of the ring as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Kross and Bayne hit a pair of kicks on Anna. Bayne landed a German suplex and went for the pin, but Anna kicked out at two. Anna dodged Kross in the corner and hit a springboard swinging bulldog. Anna crawled to her corner and got the hot tag to Tay as Bayne tagged in as well.

Tay hit Bayne with a spinning backfist and a trio of running pump kicks in the corner. Tay landed a high knee and planted Bayne with a hammerlock DDT. Tay made the cover, but Bayne kicked out at two. Anna tagged in and they hit Kross with a double team DDT. Anna made the cover, but Bayne broke it up.

Bayne knocked Tay out of the ring and then she and Kross hit Anna with a combination running boot and German suplex. Kross made the cover on Anna, but Tay slid into the ring to break up the pin. Kross hit a thrust kick on Tay, and Anna hit Kross with a thrust kick, and then Bayne took Ann down with a flying clothesline, leaving all the women down in the ring.

Kross lifted Anna onto her shoulders, but Jay slipped off into the Queenslayer choke, but Bayne broke it up. Bayne knocked Tay out of the ring and rammed her into the barricade. Anna locked in the Queenslayer on Kross again, but Kross backed into the corner to break the hold.

Bayne tagged in and they hit Anna with the Divine Intervention as Tay was still down on the outside. Bayne made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: The Divine Dominion in 10:00

(White’s Take: Alright match, mostly, with an obvious outcome. Anna and Tay were both fine in their role, but the big takeaway is Kross and Bayne being able to sell and have a competitive back-and-forth match that goes more than four minutes.)

-They showed the women’s Owen Hart Tournament brackets, focusing on Persephone and Hazuki this evening. They also showed the men’s bracket with a focus on Swerve and Brody King on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. [c]

They returned from commercial as Archer and Davis beat up some randos backstage. Rocky and Trent in the foreground were happy to be rid of Takeshita and have Kevin Knight in the Don Callis Family.

(2) SHANE TAYLOR (w/ Lee Moriarty & Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean & Trish Adora & Christyan XO) vs. ALAN ANGELS

Shane Taylor’s music played and he made his way to the ring with the six or seven people. They showed a replay of Shane Taylor Promotions getting into it with The Death Riders from last week. Alan Angels is apparently alive and well, and was waiting in the ring for the match as Lee Moriarty argued with Nigel at ringside. The bell rang to start the match 22 minutes into the show.

The camera stayed with Lee Moriarty and Nigel, but apparently in the ring Taylor hit Angels with some kind of offensive maneuver. Taylor punched Angels down in the corner before delivering an overhand chop. Taylor charged into a boot from Angels. Angels dodged a few punches and went for a springboard crossbody, but Taylor hit a big right hand that knocked Angels out of the air. Taylor planted Angels with a package piledriver and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Shane Taylor in 1:00

(White’s Take: By all means, give me squash matches, but I guess I have to forget this is the same Alan Angels who took Kenny Omega to the limit a few years ago. Generally AEW expects you to remember that kind of stuff, but I guess the lack of an AEW contract can be debilitating.)

After the match, Taylor grabbed a microphone and said The Death Riders have been the most violent group in AEW and their reputation has preceded them. He said that changes now, because Shane Taylor Promotions will be the most violent group AEW has ever seen. Shane called The Death Riders to the ring in what seemed like a challenge, but Schiavone had already announced this scheduled match.

(3) SHANE TAYLOR PROMOTIONS (Lee Moriarty & Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean w/Shane Taylor & Trish Adora & Christyan XO) vs. THE DEATH RIDERS (Jon Moxley & Pac & Claudio Castagnoli w/ Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia)

The Death Riders’ music played and the camera cut outside of the arena to Pac, Yuta, Moxley, and Claudio. They marched through the backstage area, through the crowd, and to the ring. Shane Taylor joined commentary to brag about dropping Moxley with a hard right hand. The crowd chanted for Moxley as the bell rang to start the match 28 minutes into the show.

Moriarty wrestled Moxley to the mat. Moxley escaped a wristlock and dropped Moriarty with a big chop. Moriarty forced Moxley into the corner where Bravo and Dean pounded away at him. Bravo hit a few chops on Bravo in the corner before Moxley turned it around and pummeled Bravo in the corner.

Pac tagged in and hit Bravo with a double axe handle. Pac hit a running uppercut in the corner and a big chop. Claudio tagged in and dropped Bravo with a European uppercut. Claudio deadlifted Bravo and executed a gutwrench suplex. Claudio made the cover, but Moriarty broke it up.

Claudio hit a combination of chops and uppercuts on Bravo in the corner. Bravo forced Claudio into the opposite corner where Moriarty and Dean started to beat him down. Moxley and Pac charged into the ring and all six men began to brawl. Moxley, Pac, Moriarty and Dean all brawled around ringside while Claudio and Bravo continued to fight in the ring and they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Bravo choked Pac on the bottom rope while Dean distracted the ref. Dean went for the cover, but Pac kicked out at two. Bravo tagged in and punched away at Pac in the corner. Dean and Bravo hit a combination spinning forearm and a flying lariat from the middle rope from Bravo. Bravo made the cover, but Pac kicked out at two.

Bravo grabbed a reverse chinlock, and Pac struggled to his feet to escape as the crowd chanted “we want Moxley.” Pac hit a jawbreaker and crawled for the tag, but Dean and Moriarty dragged Pac back into the hostile corner. Bravo hit a fake-out into a right cross on Pac and Dean followed it up with the “BBC” bronco buster.

Bravo and Dean celebrated, mugging for the camera, and Moxley blindsided them on the outside of the ring. Moriarty, Dean, and Bravo beat Moxley down on the outside briefly. Back in the ring, Pac sidestepped Moriarty and hit a release German suplex. Pac crawled to make the hot tag to Claudio.

Claudio took down Bravo with a clothesline and hit Dean with a gutwrench suplex. Claudio hit a flurry of uppercuts on Bravo in the corner. Claudio beat Bravon down with forearms in the corner before setting him onto the top rope and flinging him to the center of the ring with a snapmare from the top rope.

Claudio set up for the giant swing, but Bravo grabbed the ropes. Claudio dragged Bravo to the center of the ring and set up for a Neutralizer, but Moriarty jumped onto his back. Claudio backed into the corner to break the hold, where Pac made a blind tag. Claudio delivered the giant swing on Bravo and Moxley slid in to cap it off with a dropkick.

Moxley hit a suicide dive onto Moriarty on the outside as Pac landed a pump kick on Dean in the ring. Pac climbed to the top rope, but Shane Taylor left commentary and climbed onto the apron. As the ref dealt with him, Trish Adora swept Pac’s legs out from under him and he crashed to the mat.

Garcia and Yuta went after Taylor with punches and Yuta hit a suicide dive on Taylor. Christyan XO distracted the referee on the other side of the ring as Trish Adora slid into the ring behind Pac with a steel chair. Marina came out of nowhere, slid in behind Trish and delivered a boot to her face. Marina knocked Christyan off of the apron and then continued to brawl with Trish at ringside.

As Pac and the ref struggled over the chair, Moxley, Claudio, Yuta, and Garcia hit a series of running strikes on Bravo in the corner. Pac let go of the chair, hit the ropes three times, and blasted Bravo with a running lariat. Pac locked in the Brutalizer, and Bravo tapped out quickly.

WINNERS: The Death Riders in 14:00

(White’s Take: Shane Taylor himself is imposing at least, but trying to book Shane Taylor Promotions to be on the level of the Death Riders is crazy work. This match wasn’t bad, but it seemed long and there was a lot of silliness and superfluous people at ringside.)

-They showed highlights from Dynamite for the ardent Collision viewer who can’t be bothered with the flagship show. [c]

(4) TOMASSO CIAMPA vs. BEEF

The lights went dark as Ciampa’s music played and he made his entrance. His opponent, Beef, was already in the ring. The bell rang to start the match 50 minutes into the show.

Ciampa hit a boot to the gut and a right hand. Beef dodged Ciampa with a cartwheel and then landed a dropkick. Beef hit a pair of running clotheslines in the corner. Beef went for a running bulldog, but Ciampa countered it and threw Beef to the mat.

Ciampa hit a stiff knee strike and then lined up a second while lowering his knee pad. Ciampa drilled Beef with a running knee. Ciampa locked Beef into a Walls of Jericho and Beef tapped out.

WINNER: Tomasso Ciampa in 1:00

-After the match, Ciampa continued to stomp at Beef and kicked him out of the ring. Ciampa yelled in Schiavone’s face and told him to let Jericho know that he’s coming for him. Ciampa locked Beef into the Walls of Jericho again. Ciampa told Schiavone to walk over and announce that Ciampa is better than Jericho, or he’d break Beef in half. Schiavone announced that Ciampa is better than Jericho. True to his word, Ciampa released the hold and grabbed the mic. Ciampa said people had to believe it coming from Schiavone, since he’s 100 years old. He then promised to beat Jericho.

-Nigel threw to a commotion in the back as Trish Adora had hijacked a cameraman. Shane looked into the camera and asked if he is his brother’s keeper. He told Moxley he failed as the camera panned down to Yuta writhing in pain on the ground. Taylor challenged Moxley to a match next week in Cincinnati. He said they don’t fear the Death Riders and rammed Yuta into a metal bay door.

(5) CLARK CONNORS (w/David Finlay) vs. JUICE ROBINSON (w/Ace Austin & Austiin Gunn & Colten Gunn)

Connors and Finlay teased some random guy backstage with a lit match before making their way out to the stage. Connors ran to the ring as Finlay went backstage. Juice’s music played and he stepped out with The Gunns and Ace Austin. Juice made it to the ring alone and the match started 57 minutes into the hour.

Connors blindsided Juice immediately and stomped him down in the corner. Connors choked Juice with his shirt briefly and then hit Juice with a Thesz press followed by a flurry of punches. Juice took Connors down with a double leg and followed up with a flurry of punches of his own.

Juice hit a headbutt and delivered a second one that he yelled was for Schiavone. Juice hit a scoop slam, Manhattan drop, and then a Russian leg sweep. Juice made the cover, but Connors kicked out at two. Juice hit the first few punches of a combination, but Connors rolled out of the ring to escape. Juice pantomimed a dog urinating through the ropes onto Connors at ringside, which upset Connors as Juice smiled.

Connors hopped on the apron, but Juice knocked him off with an elbow. Juice hit a running flip from the apron onto Connors at ringside. Connors rammed Juice into the apron and then into the barricade. Connors grabbed the box of matches he had earlier and lit a pair of matches, which immediately went out. Connors tossed the matches at juice, and Schiavone yelled that he was trying to burn Juice, despite the matches having obviously gone out well beforehand.

[HOUR TWO]

Connors hit a European uppercut and then rammed Juice head-first into the ring stairs. Back in the ring, Connors hit a few left hands in the corner before whipping Juice hard into the corner. Connors went for a quick pin, but Juice kicked out at two as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Juice and Connors traded left hands in the center of the ring. Juice hit a stiff chop and hit the ropes, but Connors hit the adjacent ropes and blasted Juice with a pounce. Connors made the cover, but Juice kicked out at two. The crowd chanted “let’s go Juice” as Connors hit some jabs that seemed only to fire Juice up.

Juice hit the ropes and dropped Connors with a shoulder block, an elbow, a back elbow and capped it off with a jumping senton. Juice landed a combination of jabs and chops that backed Connors into the corner. Juice hit a cannonball on Connors in the corner and delivered a powerbomb in the center of the ring. Juice went for the pin, but Connors kicked out at two.

Connors came back with a powerslam into a pin, but Juice kicked out at two. Connors went for a spear, but Juice leapt over him and landed a flapjack. Juice clotheslined Connors over the top rope to the floor and followed him out with a plancha to the floor.

As Juice rolled Connors back into the ring, Finlay came from behind and attempted to hit Juice with the shillelagh. Juice ducked it and rocked Finlay with a left-hand shot. Back in the ring, Juice hit Connors with a leg lariat followed by a combination of right-hand jabs and the big left hand.

Juice set up for The Juice Is Loose (which Schiavone called Pulp Friction, which Juice actually went for earlier and was noted, not inaccurately, as an attempted Killswitch). Connors spun out and shoved Juice into the ropes where Finlay connected with the Shillelagh to Juice’s back. Juice stumbled into a spear and Connors hooked the leg for the win.

WINNER: Clark Connors in 13:00

(White’s Take: Good stuff here, but obviously The Dogs need all the wins they have if they’re revving up for a tag title match. Juice usually outperforms my expectations, and Connors is quite good in the ring as well, so it made for an enjoyable match that meant very little going into it or coming out of it.)

The Gunns and Ace Austin hit the ring to run off Finlay and Connors after the match.

-They threw to a video concerning the Survival of the Fittest match for the vacant TBS title. Shida cut a promo making her case, followed by Statlander, then Mina and Harley together, Queen Aminata, and Zayda Steele. [c]

-Jon Moxley was backstage with Marina Shafir saying that Shane Taylor wants what he has, going so far as attacking Yuta. Moxley said he’d maybe make the same move, but only if he was absolutely sure. Moxley told Taylor that on Dynamite he’s going to give him exactly what he asked for.

(6) THE CONGOLMERATION (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong & Orange Cassidy) vs. LFI (Rush & Dralistico & Sammy Guevera) – AEW World Trios Championship match

LFI’s music played and they made their way to the ring as they showed a replay of Rush beating on Cassidy from last week. The Conglomeration’s music played bringing Strong, Kyle, and Cassidy to the ring. The bell rang to start the match 22 minutes into the second hour.

Sammy spun on the mat and posed. Cassidy get the lazy version and put his hands in his pockets. Guevara and Cassidy both went for dropkicks and kipped back up to their feet. Guevara hit a boot to the gut and grabbed a headlock, but Strong tagged in, forced Guevara into the corner and tagged Kyle in. They hit a combination of strikes.

Strong set up the backbreaker as Cassidy climbed to the top rope. He slowly descended and dropped an elbow onto Guevara. Guevera blocked a suplex and hit Cassidy with a thumb to the eye. Guevara hit a pair of knees to the midsection and forced Cassidy into the corner.

Guevara, Dralistico, and Rush took turns hitting running splashes on Cassidy in the corner. All the guys stomped on Cassidy until he came back with a backdrop on Guevara and made the tag to Strong. Strong hit Guevara with a backbreaker and rammed him into Dralistico on the apron, Strong hit an Olympic slam on Guevara and then hit Dralistico with a backbreaker.

Strong lifted Cassidy up and rammed him into Dralistico and Guevara. Strong threw Cassidy at Rush, but Rush caught him and then drilled him with forearm. Dralistico hit a kick on Kyle and Guevara took out Strong with a moonsault from the top rope onto Strong at ringside as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, LFI hit running strikes on Strong followed by a triple low dropkick. Rush went for the pin, but Cassidy broke it up. Rush hit chops on Strong in the corner, and he turned around and delivered a few of his own. They traded forearms in the center of the ring until Rush hit a headbutt and Strong came back with a running clothesline that left both men down.

Kyle got the tag and hit Dralistico with a combination of kicks and a sweep. Guevara landed a high knee, but Kyle came back with a knee on him. Kyle took Guevera down and hit a running kick. Dralistico went for a lungblower, but Kyle caught him and rolled through into a standing ankle lock submission.

Guevara broke up the hold and he and Dralistico hit Kyle with a pair of double thrust kicks, but he bounced back off the ropes and took both men down with a double clothesline. Kyle tagged in Cassidy, who landed a flying crossbody on Dralistico Cassidy hit Guevara with a swinging DDT. Dralistico blocked a swinging DDT attempt and hit Cassidy with a lungblower. Dralistico made the cover, but Cassidt kicked out at two.

Cassidy came back with the Stundog Millionaire. Cassidy set up for an Orange Punch, but Rush caught him with a running forearm. Rush stomped Cassidy down into the corner and set up for the Bulls Horns’, but Cassidy rolled out of the ring to the safety of the floor. Rush followed, but Strong hit a wrecking ball dropkick through the ropes and Kyle followed up with a running knee from the apron. Strong backdropped Rush onto the barricade, and Kyle knocked Rush into the crowd with a running dropkick.

Dralistico flew from the top rope and took down Strong and Kyle with a flying crossbody to the outside. Cassidy hit Dralistico with a suicide drive and rolled him back into the ring. As Cassidy rolled in, Guevara caught him with a running knee. Guevara set up for the GTH, and Cassidy slipped out, but Dralistico hit him with an ezngirui from the apron.

Guevara lifted Cassidy onto his shoulders as Dralistico climbed to the top rope. Cassidy slipped off of Guevara’s shoulders and shoved him into the turnbuckle. Dralistico crashed to the mat and Cassidy hit Guevara with an Orange Punch and then rolled Dralistico up awkwardly for the three-count.

WINNERS: The Conglomeration in 13:00

(White’s Take: I can’t tell you it wasn’t good, it absolutely was. But it was a far cry from compelling, or even interesting. Plenty of good workers and fun spots to be found, but the titles are ice cold and the competitors are only slightly warmer.)

-The Dogs were backstage, where Finlay said they’re not worried about the Bang Bang Gang, despite their history. He said the Young Bucks have their attention, claiming to be next in line for a chance at the tag titles. He said The Dogs were the ones who took things into their own hands when they laid out Cage and Copeland, so they should meet on Wednesday in Cincinnati to nip this whole thing in the bud. H4s aid they’ll be the next tag champions before striking a mocking five-second pose. [c]

-Lexy was backstage with The Conglomeration (including Ishii, who they flew in to stand in the back of a promo?) to celebrate their victory. Before they could say anything, Rocky Romero stepped up and said he has a real challenge for Cassidy against Andrade El Idolo, a man he’s never beaten and will never beat. Cassidy asked, “how you know?” Rocky took exception before Cassidy accepted the challenge and brushed Rocky and Trent off, telling Lexy he needs to go lay down.

(7) HAZUKI vs. PERSEPHONE – First Round Women’s Owen Hart Tournament match

The Stardom logo popped up as Hazuki’s music played. She made her way out to the ring, pausing to admire the giant trophy, which is part of the Owen Hart Tournament now, I guess? Persephone made her entrance, sporting a black eye, attributed to Julia Hart’s black mist. They showed the brackets as Persephone made her way into the ring. The bell rang to start the match 43 minutes into the hour.

Hazuki grabbed a side headlock and Persephone continued to sell her eye. Persephone took Hazuki to the mat with a wristlock, but Hazuki got to her feet and went for a sunset flip. Persephone rolled through and went for a kick, but Hazuki dodged it. They wrestled to the mat, where Persephone bridged into a pin, but Hazuki kicked out at two.

Persephone took Hazuki down with a fireman’s carry and went for a pin, but Hazuki reversed it into a pin of her own for a quick two count. Hazuki took Persephone to the mat with a side headlock, but Persephone quickly got her feet to the ropes to escape.

Persephone ran into a boot in the corner and Hazuki went for another sunset flip and Persephone rolled through again, but this time she hit the low dropkick to Hazuki’s face. Persephone went for the pin, but Hazuki kicked out at two. Persephone lifted Hazuki onto her shoulders and slammed her to mat.

Persephone went for a springboard but Hazuki met her with a kick and delivered a backstabber off the ropes. Hazuki hit the opposite ropes and drilled Persephone with a running kick in the ropes. Persephone rolled to the floor and Hazuki went for a crossbody from the apron, but Persephone caught her out of the air and delivered a fallaway slam to onto the floor as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Persephone escaped a crossface by rolling into a pin for a two count. Persephone hit the ropes and blasted Hazuki with a running lariat. Persephone dodged a clothesline Matrix-style and hit Hazuki with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Persephone made the cover, but Hazuki kicked out at two.

Persephone set up for a Razor’s Edge, but Hazuki slipped off and shoved her into the corner. Hazuki took Persephone down with a hurricanrana from the middle rope and then hit a running back elbow on Persephone in the corner. Hazuki hit Persephone with a springboard shotgun dropkick. Hazuki made the cover, but Persephone kicked out at two.

Hazuki set Persephone up in the ropes and delivered a lungblower. Hazuki climbed to the top rope, but Persephone met her there with a right hand. Persephone delivered a big superplex that left both women down in the center of the ring. The ref began the ten count, but Persephone rolled up to her feet, bringing Hazuki with her in suplex position. Persephone executed a jackhammer and made the cover, but Hazuki kicked out at two.

Persephone lifted Hazuki back up into The Razor’s Edge, but Hazuki rolled out into a code red into a pin, but Persephone kicked out at two. Hazuki went for a kick, but Persephone caught her foot and delivered a trapped-leg German supkex, with a bridge into the pin, but Hazuki kicked out at two.

Persephone went for a powerbomb, but Hazuki flipped through and landed on her feet before catching Persephone with a lungblower. Hazuki rolled Persephone up into a magistral cradle and got the victory.

WINNER: Hazuki in 13:00

(White’s Take: This was a good main event match for the women. There wasn’t a clear heel-face dynamic, and neither woman has appeared much on AEW television, but they still managed to get the crowd, and presumably viewers at home, into the match. It’s nice not having an obvious winner, and also a match with actual stakes, and also a straightforward match without interference or a weak finish, as I consider a magistral cradle a step-up from a fluke roll-up.)

Persephone seemed shocked as they showed the updated bracket for the tournament. Persephone shook Hazuki’s hand after the match and remained in the ring. Mercedes Mone slipped in through the crowd and hit Persephone with the Owen Hart Tournament belt across the back. Mercedes locked in the Statement Maker as commentary reminded everyone that Persephone beat her for the CMLL title. There was a light “CEO” chant before Hazuki chased Mercedes off. Hazuki checked on Persephone, and Mercedes ran back to the ring and attacked Hazuki behind. Refs and officials attempted to take Mercedes up the aisle, but Hazuki hit her with a suicide dive, and the brawled again before security could break them up. They struggled to hold Hazuki back and Mercedes held up the Owen Hart tournament belt and they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Collision is a great show to watch if you’re in the mood to watch some wrestling with solid in-ring action and some decent promo work. If, like me this week, you happen to not much be in the mood for wrestling, it’s not going to do much to pull you in. Typical Collision with the exception of a solid women’s main event that had stakes without an obvious winner (adding Mercedes’ run-in at the end made it more exciting, added more to the upcoming match with Hazuki, and kicked the star power up a few notches). The rest of the show was predictable and entirely skippable, but not bad in any particular way.