FREE PODCAST 6/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 10 Yrs Ago – AJ Styles heel turn analysis, John Cena vs. Styles hype, Muhammad Ali’s influence on pro wrestling examined, more (164 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years to a pair of back to back PWTorch Livecasts from ten years ago.

First, the June 3, 2016 episode with PWTorch’s Travis Bryant of the PWTorch East Coast Cast and future PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for the Friday Livecast breaking down this week’s headlines, including A.J. Styles’s heel turn, booking scenarios for Styles-John Cena at Money in the Bank, how titles will fit into the brand split era, and much more!

Then the June 4, 2016 episode with PWTorch contributor Jim Valley’s “Saturday Morning Wrestling” edition of the Livecast with live talk about Muhammad Ali and his influence on pro wrestling, culture, sports, and more, then a conversation with Steve Beverly of the late-’80s pre-Internet newsletter “Matwatch” about the history of TV Wrestling, Game Shows, Ali, and more!

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com