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VIP AUDIO 4/23 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Hogan-Netflix, Punk phone incident, a case for Darby, Gunther’s course, did Lesnar tell anyone, Ospreay’s neck, more (84 min.)

April 23, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Is it okay that Tony Schiavone acts like Collision is live when the viewers know it was recorded days earlier?
  • Reaction to Paul Heyman’s comments on Jade Cargill and why he’s waiting to consider making her a Paul Heyman Gal
  • Response to a case in favor of Darby Allin being more than a short-term novelty champion
  • What happened to the momentum of Stephanie Vaquer and Gunther this year?
  • What now for Oba Femi?
  • How to best sum up WrestleMania weekend?
  • Should WWE and AEW offer headphone access to commentary to fans attending events?
  • Hirooki Goto’s possibility in WWE headed into the “Street Fight” hype
  • Is it possible Brock Lesnar’s decision to retire was made on the spot or kept secret from almost everyone?
  • Thoughts on Diana Hart-Smith and Bret Hart bickering
  • Todd’s take on the C.M. Punk incident with a fan at the hotel and additional reporting by Wade on WWE wrestlers’ desire for better security at big events
  • Are we going to have to watch to Will Ospreay sell serious neck issues every match?
  • Thoughts on the career of Hurricane Helms
  • Should WWE put up a countdown clock for fans in the stadium to let them know roughly when the next match begins so fans can plan concession stand runs?
  • Is WWE going to sacrifice Jacob Fatu like they did Solo Sikoa in an effort to boost Roman?
  • Thoughts on the Hulk Hogan documentary on Netflix and Bret Hart’s role on it

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

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