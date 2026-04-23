VIP AUDIO 4/23 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Hogan-Netflix, Punk phone incident, a case for Darby, Gunther’s course, did Lesnar tell anyone, Ospreay’s neck, more (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Is it okay that Tony Schiavone acts like Collision is live when the viewers know it was recorded days earlier?

Reaction to Paul Heyman’s comments on Jade Cargill and why he’s waiting to consider making her a Paul Heyman Gal

Response to a case in favor of Darby Allin being more than a short-term novelty champion

What happened to the momentum of Stephanie Vaquer and Gunther this year?

What now for Oba Femi?

How to best sum up WrestleMania weekend?

Should WWE and AEW offer headphone access to commentary to fans attending events?

Hirooki Goto’s possibility in WWE headed into the “Street Fight” hype

Is it possible Brock Lesnar’s decision to retire was made on the spot or kept secret from almost everyone?

Thoughts on Diana Hart-Smith and Bret Hart bickering

Todd’s take on the C.M. Punk incident with a fan at the hotel and additional reporting by Wade on WWE wrestlers’ desire for better security at big events

Are we going to have to watch to Will Ospreay sell serious neck issues every match?

Thoughts on the career of Hurricane Helms

Should WWE put up a countdown clock for fans in the stadium to let them know roughly when the next match begins so fans can plan concession stand runs?

Is WWE going to sacrifice Jacob Fatu like they did Solo Sikoa in an effort to boost Roman?

Thoughts on the Hulk Hogan documentary on Netflix and Bret Hart’s role on it

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

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