FREE PODCAST 4/23 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Bryan’s future, Reigns-Bryan-Cesaro, Bayley-Belair, McAfee, Sami’s dance, live callers, emails (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (4-23-2021), PWTorch.com editor Wade Keller was joined by Mike Chiari from Ring Rust Radio and Bleacher Report to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including the Roman Reigns-Daniel Bryan-Cesaro developments, Bayley interacting with Bianca Belair, Pat McAfee’s second week on commentary, Sami Zayn’s dance over Kevin Owens, Sonya Deville’s trajectory, Apollo Crews and Commander Aziz, and more with live callers and emails.

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