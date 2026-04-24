FREE PODCAST 4/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #384 (4-20-96) including Raw’s best rating, Bischoff interview, Bret Hart update, WM 12 buyrate, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #384 of the PWTorch including Raw hitting its best rating of all time, Bischoff talks Nash and claims he’s not joining WCW, Bret Hart on Hogan and WCW, Alex’s live reaction to the Tampa Bay Bucs first round draft pick, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.
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