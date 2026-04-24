TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (4/23): Santana vs. Swann for TNA Title, EC3 promo, Ryan Nemeth on commentary, Matt Hardy vs. Dutch losing a stip, Rich Swann as Macho Man,

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HITS

Mike Santana and Rich Swann shown walking into the Arena:

This is the sports-like touch that I wish TNA would do more of.

EC3’s Promo (and strictly his promo):

EC3 looks terrible, he’s way past his expiration date of relevance, and this feud with Eric Young feels like it should’ve happened in the early 2010s, but tonight, this particular EC3 promo was good. It was straight to the point about his dislike for Eric Young and his desire and need to beat him.

Elayna Black in another squash match:

I don’t really see as much in Black as TNA does, apparently, but if you’re going to go all in on her then TNA is going about it in an acceptable manner. Eventually, she’s going to need to carry a match beyond four minutes but, in the meantime, she’s winning dominantly in kayfabe and building the necessary credibility.

Mike Santana vs. Rich Swann for the TNA World Championship:

While the build to the main event tonight could have been much better the actual match delivered and then some, as one might have expected. High-energy, athletic, climatic and appealing to the audience in attendance and the viewers at home. It is absolutely worth a re-watch. It was obvious that Santana was going to retain, but that’s okay. A main event to remember and TNA usually delivers, for their main events at least.

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MISSES

Ryan Nemeth speaking on the Nemeth Family tree on Commentary:

This Ryan Nemeth commentary during the Nic Nemeth-Bear Bronson match could not have been more painful. The first issue is that it’s ridiculous to act as if anyone actually thinks that K.C. Navarro is related to the Nemeths, in the first place. The second issue is that they repeated this nonsense at least four to five times. The commentary was big-footing the match, which you never want, and it just made Ryan Nemeth look like a dork, and not in an endearing way.

Rich Swann cutting a “Macho Man” Randy Savage Promo:

It was over the top, cartoonish and did not feel like how a real person would act before a World Title match. It was completely out of place, the material was corny, and it felt utterly unserious.

Another bad Elijah Segment “starring” Frankie Kazarian:

Who is this supposed to appeal to? I don’t really care one way or the other about Kazarian. Elijah is one note (pun certainly intended). Last week they fought in a graveyard with a child involved and this week Kazarian is doing a fake Elijah concert as fake Elijah with the obvious Elijah run-in. Where is this going? Actually, I don’t really care, I have the ability to fast forward. It’s a much worse version of Joe Hendry (as Joe Hendry once pointed out in parody).

Matt Hardy vs. Dutch – In a No DQ Match?:

So this match happened and was apparently a no DQ match, despite having not previously mentioned it before the match, to my knowledge. I guess it was for the best because, as you can imagine, a very old and broken down Matt Hardy and a lumbering Dutch isn’t the best formula for a traditional match so the bells and whistles were needed. Despite this, the match wasn’t very good. I guess the righteous have awakened the Hardys (the Hardys just can’t let this gimmick go, can they)? I’m not really sure where this is all leading but I don’t feel very compelled by it. Similar to how I feel about Elijah and Kazarian. It keeps going and going and going.

Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside In-Ring Face-Off:

The acting left much to be desired and the crowd let them know it, the face-heel dynamic was completely reversed and a turn was ultimately unneeded, regardless. Pretty much everything here was executed poorly. Lee would make the better heel, Xia would make the better face and they should have continued their face tag team much longer. This “betrayal” just didn’t really heighten the emotions like it should have because more invested and longevity needed to be built between the two wrestlers. It also went too long for the level of this feud. I think there is a lot of potential in both of these acts but this segment didn’t do them any favors.