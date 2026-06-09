News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (6/9): Announced matches, location, how to watch

June 9, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Kelani Jordan vs. Kendal Grey – NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s match
  • Naraku vs. Mason Rook – NXT Championship #1 Contender’s match
  • Tatum Paxley vs. Zaria – NXT Women’s North American Championship match
  • Fraxiom (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs. Noam Dar & Romeo Moreno
  • Mr. NXT Pageant with Tristan Angels and Shiloh Hill

LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (6/2): Miller’s alt-perspective report on D’Angelo vs. Kam Hendrix for NXT Title, Zaria vs. Lizzy Rain, Dark State vs. Heights & Bourne

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Thoughts on Kam Hendrix’s performance in his first NXT Championship match, a future star who should get more TV time, a wrestler in need of an origin story

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2026