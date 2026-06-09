NXT PREVIEW (6/9): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Kelani Jordan vs. Kendal Grey – NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s match
- Naraku vs. Mason Rook – NXT Championship #1 Contender’s match
- Tatum Paxley vs. Zaria – NXT Women’s North American Championship match
- Fraxiom (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs. Noam Dar & Romeo Moreno
- Mr. NXT Pageant with Tristan Angels and Shiloh Hill
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (6/2): Miller’s alt-perspective report on D’Angelo vs. Kam Hendrix for NXT Title, Zaria vs. Lizzy Rain, Dark State vs. Heights & Bourne
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Thoughts on Kam Hendrix’s performance in his first NXT Championship match, a future star who should get more TV time, a wrestler in need of an origin story
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