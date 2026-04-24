WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/24): Keller’s report on WrestleMania fallout with Jacob Fatu, Paige & Brie Bella, Trick Wiliams, Ripley, more

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WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

APRIL 24, 2026

FT. WORTH, TEX. AT DICKIES ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of showtime 9,800 tickets were distributed with a setup for 10,196. The previous visit to this venue on Apr. 25, 2025 drew 10,696.

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[HOUR ONE]

-The “Then, Now, Forever, Together” brand stamp now has shifted Brock Lesnar to “Forever,” as Paul Heyman called for on Monday.

-A WrestleMania 42 recap video package aired.

-Joe Tessitore introduced the show as they showed a scene of the arena and the Ft. Worth skyline in the background. Then they showed the arrivals of wrestlers. Cody stepped out of a silver pick-up truck. Rhea Ripley was walking backstage. Lil Yachty and Trick Williams stepped out of a bus. The Gingerbread Man mascot then followed. Danhausen drove up in his vehicle and said Gingerbread Man better be nice to him or he’ll pay a price like Stephen A. Smith, whose New York Knicks lost since Danhausen cursed Smith.

-Jacob Fatu walked out to his music. He entered the ring and said that on Monday, he told Roman Reigns he wanted him and that he needs his title. He said he looked him in the eye and told him he isn’t ready. Fans booed. He said Roman is right. He paused, some fans booed. He said he’s been hearing that his whole life from his friends and family telling him he’s not good enough or the time wasn’t right. More boos. He said keeping it 100, if Roman says he isn’t ready, then “step into this ring and prove it. The Usos music played and they made their entrance.

Jimmy said they heard him Monday about how he wants to level up his house, put his kids through a better school, and get that big money. Jimmy said he agrees with him. He said he can have all that and more with the OTC. He said Cody Rhodes went through hell at WrestleMania. He said QB1 went through hell and he’s limping and ready to fumble and then it’ll be Jacob’s ball. He said he’ll eat, leanr, and level up. “That’s the play we running,” he said. He told him not to listen to the fans and join the family. Fans chanted, “Fatu! Fatu!” Jimmy said, “None of these fools are going to give you the lifestyle you’re asking for.” (So suddenly Jimmy thinks the fans are fools?)

Jey said its too late because he stepped up and opened his mouth and he’s in the deep end now. “We’re going to see if you can swim in the deep end.” He told him to step up to Roman and look him in the eye and get ready for war. “Yeet!” Solo Sikoa’s music then played and he walked out with his MFTs.

Solo said they are lying to him. He reminded him that he brought him to WWE. He asked what the Usos were going to teach him. “Are you going to teach him how to yeet?” he asked. He told them not to listen to him. He said if he wants to beat Roman and he champion, he should join him. He said he won’t join Roman alone, he’ll need an army. He said he has an army. Tama Tonga yanked the mic out of Solo’s hands. Solo glared at him.

Fatu asked Solo, “Why are we here wasting our time dealing with this?” he said. “He’s a lost cause.” He asked if he thinks he can beat Roman “since he can’t even beat you.” Fatu kicked Tonga in the chin. Solo held back Tonga Loa and J.C. Mateo. Fatu said the only one he should be talking to now is Reigns. He then asked Solo if he really thinks he can’t beat him. He challenged him to a one-on-one match. He said he’s all gas, no brakes. Solo smiled and waved his finger at him and seemed to agree to it.

-They went to Tessitore and Wade Barrett at ringside. Barrett congratulated Barrett on a great call of WrestleMania all weekend.

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Kiana James and Giulia backstage about Giulia’s match later against Tiffany Stratton for her U.S. Title. Giulia said it’s the Smackdown After WrestleMania, not WrestleMania. James said Giulia is saying that they are both upset about the lack of respect not including them at WrestleMania. She said she used her best negotiating skills as if Giulia didn’t believe it and blamed her. James told Kelley that they don’t bicker except when Kelley is around. Kelley said she thought she just caught a stray.

-Tiffany Stratton made her ring entrance. [c]

-They showed a street in Ft. Worth. Then they showed some PBR riders in the front row.

-Tessitore said Fatu vs. Sikoa has become officials.

(1) GIULIA (w/Kiana James) vs. TIFFANY STRATTON – U.S. Title match