Wyatt Sicks, MCMG, Kairi Sane, Aleister Black among long list of wrestlers reportedly departing WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
A large number of names are departing from WWE either via release or expiration of their contract. The most well known names leaving WWE are all of the members of The Wyatt Sicks, Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, and Zelina Vega according to a report from Fightful.
If a WWE talent is released they have a 90 day no-compete clause. If a NXT talent is released they have a 30 day no-compete clause. If a talent is leaving because they have their contract expires. they are free to sign a new deal with a new company whenever their deal with WWE expires.
- Kairi Sane
- Aleister Black
- Zelina
- Uncle Howdy/Bo Dallas
- Santos Escobar
- Alex Shelley
- Chris Sabin
- Nikki Cross
- Dexter Lumis
- Rowan
- Apollo Crews
- Joe Gacy
- Andrew Chase
- Tyra Mae Steele
- Zoey Stark
- Alba Fyre
- Sirena Linton
- Tyson
- Tyriek
- Chris Island
- Malik Blade
- Trill London
- Luca Crusifino
*This list will be updated as names are reported or confirmed to be departing WWE
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.