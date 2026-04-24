Wyatt Sicks, MCMG, Kairi Sane, Aleister Black among long list of wrestlers reportedly departing WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A large number of names are departing from WWE either via release or expiration of their contract. The most well known names leaving WWE are all of the members of The Wyatt Sicks, Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, and Zelina Vega according to a report from Fightful.

If a WWE talent is released they have a 90 day no-compete clause. If a NXT talent is released they have a 30 day no-compete clause. If a talent is leaving because they have their contract expires. they are free to sign a new deal with a new company whenever their deal with WWE expires.

Kairi Sane

Aleister Black

Zelina

Uncle Howdy/Bo Dallas

Santos Escobar

Alex Shelley

Chris Sabin

Nikki Cross

Dexter Lumis

Rowan

Apollo Crews

Joe Gacy

Andrew Chase

Tyra Mae Steele

Zoey Stark

Alba Fyre

Sirena Linton

Tyson

Tyriek

Chris Island

Malik Blade

Trill London

Luca Crusifino

*This list will be updated as names are reported or confirmed to be departing WWE