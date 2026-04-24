WWE releases wrestlers including former AEW singles star and recent champions and a slew of developmental and NXT wrestlers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE informed wrestlers today of their releases from the company. The following wrestlers’ names have been removed from WWE’s roster page as of today, and many have announced via social media their departures. Thanks to ProWrestling.net for reporting a thorough list updated throughout the day:

BIGGEST NAMES:

Aleister Black

Zelina Vega

The Wyatt Sicks (Bo Dallas, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan)

Kairi Sane

Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin

Santos Escobar

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Worse or Better” with Stephanie Chase and Josh White, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

OTHERS:

Apollo Crews

Zoey Stark

Alba Fyre

DEVELOPMENTAL/NXT

Andre Chase

Dante Chen

Tyson DuPont

Tyriek Igwe

Luca Crusifino

Tyra Mae Steele

Malik Blade

Chris Island

Sirena Linton

Trill London

Francois Prinsloo

Nikki Cross wrote on Twitter/X: “Goodbye and thank you, WWE. I’m really excited for whatever my next chapter will hold. Thank you all for the continued love and support. Special thank you to Robbie Brookside and William Regal for helping this dream come true. Thank you to the wrestlers, coaches, producers and all the backstage crew who make all this possible. To the amazing girls in locker room.”

Joe Gacy wrote on Twitter/X: “lol” with the peace sign.

Ande Chase, the head of “Chase University,” said “One last TEACHABLE MOMENT!! I couldn’t have done it without U.” He also noted he is available for bookings beginning in June.