FREE PODCAST 4/24 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WWE Draft process insights from ex-WWE Creative Team Member Piermarini, plus Wade & Bruce talked Flair, Rock, Edge, Mickie (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Apr. 18 and 19, 2011.

On the Apr. 18, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers Sunday night’s TNA Lockdown PPV and then took ten phone calls on a variety of subjects including Lockdown, WWE’s Draft, Ric Flair, The Rock, Sin Cara, Mickie James, Edge, and more.

Then on the Apr. 19, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and former WWE Creative Team member John Piermarini took live calls for an hour on a variety of subjects, mostly related to the previous night’s Raw, including insight into the Draft process behind the scenes and stories from the past couple drafts such as last-second changes by Vince McMahon, plus the R-Truth smoking gimmick, Michael Cole making Jim Ross kiss his foot, could John Cena jump to Smackdown, Kane’s future, and more.

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