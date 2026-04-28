NXT TV RESULTS (4/28): Wells’s live report on NXT featuring Shiloh Hill vs. Ricky Saints, Myles Borne vs. Saquon Shugars, Lizzy Rain’s debut, more

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NXT TV RESULTS

APRIL 28, 2026

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Blake Howard

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-Recaps of revenge aired, including Ethan Page, Jacy Jayne and Joe Hendry losing on their way out of the territory, as well as Lexis King, Myles Borne and Tatum Paxley picking up wins. The segment closed with Sol Ruca and Zaria’s enjoyable Last Woman Standing match where Zaria established herself as near the top of NXT and Ruca got a few stitches in her final episode of NXT.

-Rob Stone sat with HBK & Matt Bloom and asked for new talent to stock the shelves in the aftermath of so many callups. Michaels said you can write names on index cards or a white board, or he can throw a stick of dynamite in the locker room and see who runs out. Maybe that’s a common term I just haven’t heard, but I liked it as a signal of a new moment in time in NXT.

(1) MYLES BORNE (c) vs. SAQUON SHUGARS (w/DarkState (Dion Lennox & Cutler James & Osiris Griffin)) – NXT North American Championship match

Mike Rome handled formal introductions. Borne got in some European uppercuts to take an early advantage, but Shugars hit a nice neckbreaker just afterward. Shugars missed a…Thesz press?…in the corner but bounced backward to land on his feet. Fun spot there. Borne hit a snap powerslam and Shugars took a powder. Borne hit Shugars and Griffin with a plancha. Back inside, Borne missed a dropkick and fell on his tailbone, which Booker called out (I broke mine a year ago next week, and it’s not healed, so this wasn’t so much fun to hear).

Shugars hung up Borne on a top rope and Vic said Shugars’ first match was eight years ago today, and he’d love to celebrate with a championship. Shugars took the advantage on the outside and DarkState posed on & near the announce table as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Borne floated over and tried a sunset flip, but couldn’t convert. Rope run and an arm drag by Borne. Shugars floated over the top from the apron and hit a leg drop for two. Vic wondered aloud if Shugars went to Stone to get a rematch for Lennox, or if he went for himself. Funny that normally as fans we see everything, but we just happened to not be let into the room for this one. Borne fought from underneath with rights. Shugars put Borne up and threw a big enzuigiri up at Borne, and his momentum took him over the top rope and he had to pull himself back in. Shugars went up for an avalanche belly-to-belly, but Borne redirected momentum to splash Shugars for two.

Borne set up Borne Again, but Shugars reversed and rolled up Shugars for two. Both guys went for quick rollups and Borne showed off his strength with a bridge-out. Shugars went up but Borne dropkicked him, and Shugars face-planted right on the top rope and fell into the ring. He’s really worked on some interesting ways to sell. Borne hit a fisherman’s suplex and Vic asked “is it Perfect?” in a nice touch. He got two. The other members of DarkState started getting involved. Lennox tried to take a chair to Borne, but Shugars shoved him away because he was afraid of getting disqualified. Borne broke up the party by shoving Lennox into the stairs. Shugars went back inside, and Borne floated over the top with Borne Again to retain.

WINNER: Myles Borne at 11:04.

“Mr. England” Tristan Angels, a snobbish pretty boy, warned Borne that everyone was about to get a lot of chances to see him week after week. From behind Borne, Kam Hendrix took down Borne with a slam and fired up and jawed into the camera. Both have been wrestling on Evolve and in particular, I think the company is high on Hendrix, who has something of a cool factor and some great raw power, but is still getting there as a character.

(Wells’s Analysis: Pretty strong opener as we got the continuation of the DarkState story, and Shugars is coming up with some really innovative ways to sell, which is what drew me to Mr. Perfect as a kid when I got into wrestling. It’s a nice enough win for Borne, but I think Shugars more than anything raised his stock, and now we have Angels & Hendrix in NXT in a week where we were promised some new blood. I’m mildly surprised to see these two, as they haven’t been figured in for particularly long, but they’re good enough in their specific areas to start getting a shot)

-In the women’s locker room, Kelani Jordan tangled verbally with Kendal Grey & Wren Sinclair, bemoaning her recent lack of shots. A match was made between Jordan & Grey tonight. [c]