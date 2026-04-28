TKO President Mark Shapiro confirms WWE is using AI for storylines during town hall meeting

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TKO president Mark Shapiro confirmed WWE is using AI for storylines during a TKO town hall meeting on Monday.

Shapiro said WWE is making the use of AI a “major priority” according to a recording of the meeting obtained by Post Wrestling. “Nick Khan and Triple H are using AI for storylines with the WWE,” said Shapiro on the recording.

“What’s resonating? What superstars are resonating? In what pockets of the country are they resonating? That helps us with, obviously, our content, our editorial, our creative, our mapping, our touring, and of course, maximizing revenue and getting our product out to the fans most in need of it.”

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

TKO Chief Financial Officer Andrew Schleimer also spoke at the meeting about WWE’s use of AI according to the report. Schleimer said the company had only run tests and pilots and were still in the early stages of using AI. He noted that they had used AI for data and analytics on WWE and UFC consumers.