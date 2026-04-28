FREE PODCAST 4/28 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-26-2021) Keller & Hazelwood talk Orton agreeing to team with Riddle, Tomatoes, Sonya reinstates Charlotte, Braun vs. Drew, Nia Jax’s slip ‘n’ slide (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (4-26-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and was joined by PWTorch’s Bruce Hazelwood to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discussed Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre and the ramifications for the Backlash WWE Title match, Charlotte’s reinstatement and Sonya Deville making it happen, Randy Orton warming to the idea of teaming with Riddle, Alexa Bliss’s character, Adnan Virk, Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo, Nia Jax’s slip ‘n’ slide, and more.

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