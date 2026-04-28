FREE PODCAST 4/28 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Fann on whether WWE has an Oba problem, should Darby-Brody have a twist, Roman-Fatu off course, Ospreay-Mox, Knight, NXT PLEs, Seth, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist. They cover these topics:

AEW’s involvement with the NFL Draft and are there more mainstream opportunities for AEW out there

Linda McMahon and Shane McMahon at the White House Correspondents Dinner, plus TKO exec Dana White’s actions after incident

WWE releases analyzed including what goes into the decisions, and speculating on where some of the cut wrestlers may end up and be best utilized

Darby Allen and Ethan Page having big months together

A preview of Dynamite’s top matches of Darby vs Brody King and MJF vs. Kevin Knight

Should Tony Khan throw a twist into the Darby-Brody match

What is most marketable about Kevin Knight

Does WWE have an Oba Femi problem developing?

Analysis of the key development with Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay on Collision last week

The move of NXT PLEs from Peacock and YouTube now to The CW

Seth Rollins, a babyface who isn’t witty or well liked, and is that fixable?

Diving into the Roman Reigns-Jacob Fatu situation, how the Usos fit in, and whether this feels like AI-driven booking nonsense since it doesn’t seem to incorporate some key non-negotiable for a top level wrestling feud

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