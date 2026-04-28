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FREE PODCAST 4/28 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Fann on whether WWE has an Oba problem, should Darby-Brody have a twist, Roman-Fatu off course, Ospreay-Mox, Knight, NXT PLEs, Seth, more (117 min.)

April 28, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist. They cover these topics:

  • AEW’s involvement with the NFL Draft and are there more mainstream opportunities for AEW out there
  • Linda McMahon and Shane McMahon at the White House Correspondents Dinner, plus TKO exec Dana White’s actions after incident
  • WWE releases analyzed including what goes into the decisions, and speculating on where some of the cut wrestlers may end up and be best utilized
  • Darby Allen and Ethan Page having big months together
  • A preview of Dynamite’s top matches of Darby vs Brody King and MJF vs. Kevin Knight
  • Should Tony Khan throw a twist into the Darby-Brody match
  • What is most marketable about Kevin Knight
  • Does WWE have an Oba Femi problem developing?
  • Analysis of the key development with Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay on Collision last week
  • The move of NXT PLEs from Peacock and YouTube now to The CW
  • Seth Rollins, a babyface who isn’t witty or well liked, and is that fixable?
  • Diving into the Roman Reigns-Jacob Fatu situation, how the Usos fit in, and whether this feels like AI-driven booking nonsense since it doesn’t seem to incorporate some key non-negotiable for a top level wrestling feud

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