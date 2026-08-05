FREE PODCAST 8/4 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann on Lesnar’s retirement, remembering Dory Funk Jr., Chelsea’s big win, AEW Continental Cup, WWE returns, more (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist.
CURRENT EVENTS TOPICS…
- A career assessment of Brock Lesnar on the day he formally announced his retirement
- A conversation about Dory Funk Jr. and his career and place in pro wrestling history
- The perfect storm for Chelsea Green as Interim Champion
- AEW’s Continental Cup with a look at the participants, the format, and predictions and possibilities
- Thoughts on the returns of Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, and Big Cass
- The end of the FCW era and the last Jim Ross recruiting class
- WWE is undervaluing Ethan Page
- The p.r. battle to mitigate disappointment or having (weak) bragging points when it comes to AEW’s attendance at All In compared to WWE’s attendance at US Bank Stadium
- Thoughts on the New Japan G1 and the Five-Star Grand Prix tournaments
- An email on the Will Ospreay-Kenny Omega segment on Dynamite and also “Hangman” Adam Page now adding himself to the mix
- Is there a potential bright side to WrestleMania being in Saudi Arabia next year?
VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW
- An email from a listener making a case for Roman Reigns absolutely can become a booed heel in WWE, with Wade assessing whether Reigns could mean more as a heel the next three years than as a babyface
- The ridiculousness of the presentation of Roman Reigns from one segment to another over the course of Raw on Monday
- Was Monday’s Raw main event a sign of Royce Keys being written off or is this a key chapter in the start of a big push?
- Thoughts on people (over)reacting to Roman Reigns speaking some truth about the dynamic with his Shield stablemates
- Wade provides insight on the differences in how Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose approach their careers and frame their backstage reputations and approach very differently
- What did Guilia say online and could there be backlash from WWE management?
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.