FREE PODCAST 8/4 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (8-2-2021) Keller & Fann talk Goldberg-Lashley, Lee pinning Kross, Nikki pinning Charlotte, live callers (162 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (8-2-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch Newsletter columnist Rich Fann to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls throughout. They discussed Nikki’s push and win over Charlotte, Keith Lee pinning Karrion Kross in a rematch, Omos pinning Riddle, Reggie getting another win over a credible wrestler, Jimmy Smith’s progress and lack of progress as an announcer so far, the crowd reaction to Goldberg and the inclusion of his son Gage in the storyline with Bobby Lashley, and much more.
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