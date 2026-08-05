VIP PODCAST 8/4 – Keller & Fann VIP Aftershow: Could Reigns turn heel and actually get booed, insights into each Shield member behind the scenes, is Royce Keys cooked, is Guilia in trouble (47 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Aftershow, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Rich Fann continue their discussion from the Wade Keller Podcast Flagship covering these topics exclusively for VIP members…

An email from a listener making a case for Roman Reigns absolutely can become a booed heel in WWE, with Wade assessing whether Reigns could mean more as a heel the next three years than as a babyface

The ridiculousness of the presentation of Roman Reigns from one segment to another over the course of Raw on Monday

Was Monday’s Raw main event a sign of Royce Keys being written off or is this a key chapter in the start of a big push?

Thoughts on people (over)reacting to Roman Reigns speaking some truth about the dynamic with his Shield stablemates

Wade provides insight on the differences in how Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose approach their careers and frame their backstage reputations and approach very differently

What did Guilia say online and could there be backlash from WWE management?

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