Carlos Silva says pulling TNA talent from indie dates was part of hard decisions he’s made to protect TNA

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TNA President Carlos Silva says pulling TNA wrestlers from scheduled indie dates recently was part of the hard decisions that he has to make to protect TNA. Silva pulled TNA talent from scheduled matches against AEW talent. Nic Nemeth was pulled from a match against MJF at Create-A-Pro and Leon Slater from a match against Ricochet at WrestleCon recently.

“It was super tough,” said Silva during an appearance Wednesday on Busted Open Radio. “All of these business decisions are tough. I don’t like being called a little bitch on social anymore than anyone does. But it’s okay, yeah you do take the goods with the bads and you’ve gotta make some hard decisions.

“My job sometimes is to make hard decisions. For the fans and all of you and Mike and our locker room, we’re gonna make decisions that are good for TNA. We’ve gotta protect TNA. You know, Kevin Plank and Under Armour used to say, you’ve gotta protect this house. It’s a real slogan.”

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Silva said that he was not happy with some of AEW’s tactics recently such as moving a recent episode of Collision head-to-head with TNA Impact. He also said AEW has tried to block. TNA from using certain arenas and venues as well. “We’ve had some other folks come at us and they’ve moved into our nights, they’ve made some decisions, they’ve tried to block us in arenas and venues,” said Silva. “That stuff is real and it’s out there and it’s okay because everyone’s gotta make decisions for their business, but, we’re also not just gonna lie down and not make decisions that are good for our business.

Silva referenced making good to the companies effected by TNA talent being pulled without getting into specifics as to what he did to make up for pulling advertised talent. WrestleCon promoter Michael Bochicchio revealed after WrestleMania weekend on the WrestleCon X account that Silva reimbursed for him for Slater’s flight and hotel.

“Unfortunately, sometimes those decisions are tough,” said Silva. We’re very thoughtful about them and we try to do the best to make good when we have to make those decisions. In the case of Nic and Leon and a few of the matches that had to get shut down, we tried to make good and make calls and take care of the business as best as we could.”