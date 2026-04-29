AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/29): Keller’s report on Darby vs. Brody King for AEW Title, Kevin Knight vs. MJF for TNT Title, Bayne & Kross vs. Statlander & Shida

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AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

APRIL 29, 2026

FAIRFAX , VA. AT EAGLEBANK ARENA

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 4,475 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 4,994. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for basketball.

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LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a view of cheering fans in the arena as Excalibur introduced the show. He hyped the scheduled matches.

(1) KEVIN KNIGHT vs. MJF – TNT Title match

As MJF made his entrance, they aired a video package recapping the angle that set up this match last week. Taz was back on commentary and said MJF is a born champion and “looked nude without a championship around his waist.” Knight made his entrance, accompanied onto the stage by “Speedball” Mike Bailey. During ring introductions, MJF whispered something to Justin Roberts. Roberts then said MJF “doesn’t hail from a white-trash state like Virginia.”

The bell rang 6 minutes into the hour. Excalibur said Samoa Joe and Darby Allin are the only wrestlers to have held the TNT Title and AEW World Title and MJF hoped to join them. When they showed MJF’s social media post earlier “Easy Dub,” Taz told Schiavone that mean “W” as in “win.” MJF took early control by kicking Knight and tossing him to ringside. He threw him aggressively around ringside. MJF powerbombed Knight onto the ringside barricade near the fans in the front row. A fan held up a sign that said, “MJF Eats Corn Dogs the Long Way.” (Huh?)

Knight landed a leaping DDT at 3:00 to stop MJF’s momentum. Knight leaped onto MJF at ringside after MJF bailed out. Excalibur said MJF’s strategy was not working well. Knight springboarded off the top rope and landed a flying clothesline seconds later. Both were down and slow to get up.

Back in the ring, Knight set up a UFO Splash, but MJF moved. Knight avoided a Heat Seeker attempt and sent for a sunset flip. MJF fought it, but Knight got a two count. They reversed each other a couple times. MJF landed a cutter for a two count at 7:00. Knight clutched his knee after a top rope huracanrana attempt. He still leaped up and took MJF down, but went back to clutching his knee. MJF was down and slow to get up, but Knight struggled to stand also.

Knight went for a UFO Splash, but MJF moved. The announcers all failed to acknowledge the move since they knew it wasn’t the end of the match, but they should have paused their chatter to call Knight’s finisher. Knight’s leg gave out as he charged at Knight. MJF superkicked him in the chin and then landed a Panama Sunrise for a near fall. They cut to a double-box break at 10:00. [c/db]

MJF focused on Knight’s left knee. Knight kicked MJF out of mid-air seconds later and then landed his UFO Splash. He was slow to make the cover, selling his leg. He draped his arm over MJF and got a two count. A “This is awesome!” chant broke out. (The match is good, but that feels a bit generous.) MJF gave Knight a Dragon Screw through the ropes. He went back on the attack on his leg in the ring. After scoring a couple two counts, MJF got frustrated and grabbed the TNT Title from ringside. The ref yanked it away. MJF then put on his Dynamite Diamond ring. Knight gave MJF a low-blow and small packaged him for a three count.

WINNER: Knight in 16:00 to retain the TNT Title.

-MJF attacked Knight’s leg after the match. Darby descended from the rafters Sting-style and surprised MJF in the ring with a Scorpion Death Drop. Fans chanted, “Darby! Darby!” MJF rolled out of the ring and said, “You people suck!” He said Darby and Knight are both low-life cheaters. He said the match against Knight doesn’t count because he was barely trying. He said all he cares about is the AEW World Title. “Give me my rematch, Darby!” Darby said he’s not giving it to him until he puts it on the line. He said if he retains against Brody, he knows who deserves a shot next week. He looked over at Knight, who just pinned MJF. Brody King then walked out and got in MJF’s face. He had a mic in hand and walked to the ring as MJF retreated.

Excalibur said Brody doesn’t like getting looked over. (Darby acknowledged the possibility he might not “survive” tonight as champion.) Brody told Knight he won’t be facing Darby next week, but him because he’ll be the new AEW Champion.

-They aired a brief video package on the history between Darby and Brody. [c]

-Renee Paquette interviewed Adam Copeland and Christain Cage. Renee asked Christian how his arm felt. He said (unconvincingly) it felt fine. She asked if they accept FTR’s challenge to an I Quit street fight. Christian said they accept. Copeland said that was quick considering his history with I Quit matches. Christian said he didn’t quit and then stormed off. Copeland told Renee with a wry smile that Christian definitely said “I quit,” but added that he won’t say it again.

(2) THE BRAWLING BIRDS (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) vs. EMILY JAYE & JORDAN BLADE

The bell rang 33 minutes into the hour. The Birds did rapid-tags early and isolated Blade. They finished her with a double-headbutt and a sandwich clothesline followed by a Hart Attack clothesline.

WINNERS: Hayter & Windsor in 2:00.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Darby Allin vs. Brody King – AEW World Championship match

Kevin Knight vs. MJF – TNT Championship match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Ace Austin – AEW International Championship match

Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross) vs. Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship match

Cage & Cope (Christian Cage & Adam Copeland) vs. RPG Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta)

The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) will be in action

Rush will be in action