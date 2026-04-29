WWE RISING STARS & FADING STARS – NXT CALLUP EDITION: Jayne Gets Heat, Henley Sidelined, Ruca Delivers, Reid is Green, All Ego Fits Right In

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

One of the most exciting parts of WWE programming following WrestleMania is the arrival of fresh faces. In years past, the Raw after WrestleMania often featured newly signed talent (e.g., A.J. Styles in 2016). Increasingly, however, these debuts come in the form of NXT callups. Finn Bálor (2016), Shinsuke Nakamura (2017), The Street Profits (2019), and Bron Breakker (2022) all made their main roster debuts in the post-WrestleMania spotlight.

Some NXT stars go on to reach greater heights (Bianca Belair), while others flounder. A wrestler’s initial presentation often reveals a great deal about creative’s plans, or lack thereof. Who can forget Karrion Kross’s disastrous debut? Stripped of Scarlett and saddled with a BDSM costume, the reigning NXT Champion lost to Jeff Hardy in under two minutes.

This week’s call-ups fared considerably better. If anything, they were over-positioned: nearly every debuting star immediately confronted a champion. While effective individually, the repetition made for a somewhat formulaic week of television.

Even so, some stood out more than others.

Rising Star of the Week: Jacey Jayne

A five-year NXT veteran, Jacey Jayne spent much of her run as a background player, rarely standing out in the ring or on the mic. Her upset victory over Stephanie Vaquer to win the NXT Women’s Championship last June came as a surprise.

What followed was even more unexpected.

Cast as a heel champion, Jayne found her voice. She became confident, dynamic, and consistently effective on the mic, generating real heat. Her in-ring work improved alongside her character, resulting in one of the more compelling storylines in NXT.

Still, questions remained about whether that success would translate to the main roster.

Her Smackdown debut answered those questions emphatically.

Jayne, flanked by Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, interrupted a tag title match featuring Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. Paige & Brie Bella, drawing immediate and sustained boos from a crowd eager to see Paige tagged in. When Jayne attempted to speak, she was drowned out by Dominik Mysterio-level heat.

She then challenged Rhea Ripley, holding her own in a competitive match before winning by disqualification after interference from her stablemates. The post-match beatdown made it clear this feud is just beginning.

This was a best-case scenario debut. Jayne arrived as a fully formed act and a credible threat from day one. The challenge now is maintaining that momentum.

Runner-Up: Ethan Page

Page wasted no time, immediately confronting Penta and declaring his intention to win the Intercontinental Championship. Slotted into a program alongside Rusev and Jevon Evans, Page is already doing what he does best—playing a smug, punchable narcissist.

In just a few appearances, he has clearly established his character and feels like a natural fit in the title picture.

So far, so good for All Ego.

Second Runner-Up: Sol Ruca

Much like Jayne, Ruca debuted by stepping straight to the top, challenging Raw Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. The match was solid, but more importantly, it showcased her biggest strength: the spectacular Sol Snatcher.

Ruca’s athleticism is undeniable, but her mic work remains a question mark. If creative can protect her weaknesses while highlighting her in-ring strengths, she has significant upside.

For now, her future on Raw looks promising.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Raw: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Fading Star of the Week: Fallon Henley

Fallon Henley has all the tools—look, presence, in-ring ability, and solid mic skills. Yet over the past year, she has been overshadowed by Jacey Jayne’s rise and relegated to a supporting role.

While her involvement in Fatal Influence keeps her on television, it has come at a cost. Henley rarely speaks, rarely wrestles in meaningful matches, and lacks a defined character beyond “Jayne’s lackey.”

Her SmackDown debut did little to change that. She remains in a secondary role, likely headed toward a tag title program alongside Reid—but not as a focal point.

Henley has the potential to be much more, but for now, she appears creatively stifled.

First Runner-Up: Lainey Reid

Lainey Reid is the least experienced of the group by a wide margin. With less than a year in NXT and no prior wrestling background, she remains very much a work in progress.

Her current character is thin, and her in-ring and promo experience are limited. Like Henley, her role in Fatal Influence is a double-edged sword—offering TV exposure but denying her time to hone her craft in the lower-risk environment of NXT.

That said, this position does allow her to learn on the job with relatively low expectations. She’ll need to improve quickly to justify her spot on the main roster.

Maxxine Dupri followed a similar path, with lackluster results despite clear effort from both performer and creative.

Reid’s trajectory will depend on how quickly she can close the gap.