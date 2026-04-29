VIP PODCAST 4/29 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: A deep dive into the new Hulk Hogan documentary series on Netflix (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati takes a deep dive into the new Netflix documentary series on Hulk Hogan, Hulk Hogan: Real American, on this week’s The Nicky’s Club. Breaking it down episode by episode, Nick examines what the series got right, what it left out, and where the story may have been shaped to fit a specific narrative. It’s a thoughtful and honest look at one of wrestling’s most iconic and controversial figures.
Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.
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