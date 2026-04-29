VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1967 (Apr. 29, 2026): Keller’s cover story on Darby becoming AEW Champion, Greg Parks column on WWE title challenger scene, WM32 Night 2 Roundtable, TV reports, more

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PWTorch Newsletter #1967

Cover-dated April 29, 2026

LINK: 1967 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

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SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on Darby Allin becoming AEW Champion… Greg Parks’s feature column on WWE title challenger scene… The WrestleMania 42 Night Two Roundtable Reviews & Scores… And more Keller’s TV reports… More…

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