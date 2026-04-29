FREE PODCAST 4/29 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin talk AEW and NXT viewership drops, Omega as Impact Champ, Pinnacle-Inner Circle, Backlash hype, New Japan, UFC 261 (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-29-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They begin with reaction to the drop in viewership for both NXT and AEW this week. Then they discuss NXT from Tuesday night and AEW Dynamite from last night. From there, a review of Impact’s Rebellion PPV including Kenny Omega beating Rich Swann for the Impact Title and thoughts on where the Omega title run goes from here. Then reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Monday Night Raw, the latest from New Japan, and then Todd’s thoughts on UFC 261 including the gruesome Chris Weidman leg break.

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