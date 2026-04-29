FREE PODCAST 4/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland discuss the Evolution of Evolve, WWEID prospects make mark, how will WWE cuts impact indies, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland cover the Evolution of Evolve and, notably, how the WWEID prospects new and old are faring. Some, like Aaron Rourke and Chazz “Starboy Charlie” Hall, are making their marks, while an overload of introductions makes it hard for others to gain traction. And why no recognition of Laynie Luck’s WWEID title? We also talk about the WWE main roster cuts and which newly released stars we think could make an impact on the indies and who may just fade away. For VIP Listeners, it’s off to last weekend’s Wrestling Revolver and the Elimination Games match between the Algorithm and Alpha Sig & BDE, plus Krule defends the Revolver title against Mance Warner.

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