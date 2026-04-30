AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/29): Adams’ alt-perspective report on Darby vs. Brody for AEW Title, Knight vs. MJF for TNT Title, Death Riders and Opps make pitches to Ospreay

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AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

APRIL 29, 2026

FAIRFAX, VA. AT EAGLEBANK ARENA

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER ADAMS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

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[HOUR ONE]

The show opened with a shot of the crowd and Justin Roberts standing in the ring. Excalibur welcomed everyone, then ran down the matches, highlighting the title matches on the card.

A video played highlighting the rivalry between MJF and Kevin Knight.

(1) KEVIN KNIGHT vs. MJF – TNT Title match

MJF’s music played as he came out first. Kevin Knight came out second, accompanied by Speedball Mike Bailey. Commentary highlighted that Kevin Knight is the first to capture three titles in his first year in AEW.

As Justin Roberts was introducing MJF, MJF stopped him and whispered into his ear. “He doesn’t hail from a white trash state like Virginia,” said Justin Roberts.

The bell rang at 6 minutes into the hour. MJF began by kicking Knight in the stomach, then sent him ringside. MJF used the steel steps to trip Knight, then powerbombed him onto the barricade. MJF made a quick cover back in the ring, but Knight kicked out at 1. Knight landed a massive springboard crossbody, then MJF landed a cutter on Knight as he converted his own back suplex. Both men took time to get back to their feet.

Knight landed several punches on MJF, then kicks as MJF fell to the floor. He landed a splash, then attempted to pin for 2. Knight climbed to the top turnbuckle, but MJF rolled ringside. After MJF did this several more times, Knight jumped over the top rope and performed a swanton onto MJF. MJF crawled up the ramp, which allowed Knight to land a massive springboard forearm.

After a cutter, MJF pinned Knight, but Knight kicked out at 2. Knight took control with a hurricanrana, but he tweaked his knee on the attempt. Atop the turnbuckle again, he attempted a UFO splash, but MJF rolled out of the impact zone. Knight attempted to charge MJF, but his knee gave out. MJF landed a Panama Sunrise, but Knight kicked out at 2. They cut to commercial. [c]

Returning from commercial, MJF had Knight in a single-leg Boston Crab. Knight landed a thrust kick, then a UFO splash. He attempted a pin for 2. MJF landed a dragon screw on Knight, then further attacked his knee. A series of covers by MJF followed, but Knight kicked out at 2 each time. MJF went ringside and grabbed the TNT Championship. He used it to distract the ref, but Knight landed a low blow, pinning MJF to retain the TNT Championship.

WINNER: Kevin Knight to retain the TNT Championship in 16:00.

-After the match, MJF landed a chopblock on Knight’s injured knee. Darby was lowered via cable and surprised MJF with a Scorpion Death Drop. MJF called for a microphone: “You people suck.” He said he was barely trying in his match with Knight. He said he only cares about getting his Triple-B back. He demanded a rematch. Darby said, “No! I’m not giving you the rematch unless you put something on the line.” He said Kevin Knight would be his next challenger.

Brody King’s music hit, and he made his way to the ring. “I got some bad news for you, Darby, because you’re not going to survive tonight.” He then said next week, Knight would be facing King, the new AEW World Champion.

(Adams’ Analysis: This match was very good, and surprisingly ended with Knight retaining. I did not expect this, nor did I expect the method of Knight’s victory. MJF and Knight had very good chemistry, as both men seemed willing to allow the other to look good. It cements Knight as a main eventer, and made MJF’s journey back to the AEW Men’s World Championship more fraught with intrigue. I really liked the Darby as Sting and MJF as Flair angle they are setting up.)

-They cut to a video highlighting the relationship between Brody King and Darby Allin. [c]

-Renee was seen in a backstage segment with Christian Cage and Adam Copeland. She asked about Christian’s fractured arm and if they would accept the challenge for an “I Quit” match. Copeland asked if that was a good idea, given Christian’s history with I Quit matches. Christian stormed off saying, “I never said I quit.”

(2) THE BRAWLING BIRDS (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) vs. EMILY JAYE & JORDAN BLADE

The Brawling Birds made their entrance while their opponents were already in the ring. The bell rang at 33:00 past the hour. Jaime Hayter began and landed a series of blows onto Blade. Quick tags by the Brawling Birds ensured their domination. After landing Two Birds One Stone, Alex Windsor pinned Blade to win.

WINNER: The Brawling Birds in 2:00.

-Thekla and Skye Blue spoke. Thekla said there are too many dumb bitches in AEW. She said the Birds should stick with their tag team and not pursue her gold, since she is everything, and they are nothing.

(Adams’ Analysis: The match was fine, but did nothing for my appreciation of the Brawling Birds. However, the post-match promo by Thekla made it all worthwhile. Thekla continues to shine on the mic and in the ring, crackling with a chaos that makes each segment feel unpredictable.)

(3) KAZUCHIKA OKADA (w/Don Callis) vs. ACE AUSTIN – AEW International Title match

Kazuchika Okada was out first, accompanied by Don Callis and Mark Davis. Ace Austin came out next, joined by Juice Robinson. Don Callis joined the commentary desk.

The bell rang at 38:00 into the hour. A collar-and-elbow tie-up began the match. Okada kicked Austin in the corner, then threw him into the ropes. Austin rolled and landed a drop-toe hold, taking control. Lifting Okada onto his shoulders, he squatted, then stood for a Death Valley Driver. On the apron, Austin dodged Okada and held an extended handstand. Okada sarcastically clapped and walked away. They traded blows before cutting to a commercial. [c]

Okada and Austin fought in the center of the ring, but Okada landed a neckbreaker, followed by his signature elbow drop. Okada went ringside, and Austin landed a Fosbury Flop over the top rope onto Okada. Austin threw Okada back into the ring and performed a flurry of offensive maneuvers, culminating with a jumping leg drop from the top rope onto Okada’s neck. He attempted a pin, but Okada kicked at 2.

Pinning attempts by both wrestlers were unsuccessful. Austin lept for an enseguri, but Okada landed a drop kick directly to his face. After a tombstone piledriver onto Austin, Okada landed a rainmaker, pinning Austin for 3.

WINNER: Okada to retain the AEW International Championship in 14:00.

Don Callis hit Austin as he lay on the ground, then Takeshita appeared at the top of the ramp. Commentary highlighted their rivalry and upcoming match.

(Adams’ Analysis: Austin Aries is more exciting to watch than Kazuchika Okada these days. I said what I said. His dynamism is palpable, moving with a ferocious speed and power. Okada just seems…comfortable.)

-A video featuring a wild west town was played. Several people were thrown out of bars, and a figure walked down the street. He grabbed a poster of Bandido, revealing himself to be Swerve Strickland. Nana handed him a lighter, and he lit the poster on fire. [c]

-Backstage, the Death Riders were training. Will Ospreay showed up, and he said he wasn’t cleared. He said he was going to Japan to support United Empire. “Loyalty. You are too good to be true,” said Mox. He told Ospreay to drop everything that clouds his vision, that tugs and pulls at his heart, and the anger in his stomach. “We don’t need excess baggage,” Mox said. He sees his commitments through to the end. He wants Ospreay to do the same. “Where’s the ring?” Ospreay asked. Mox said there was no ring. He said the rest was proprietary knowledge and cut the camera off.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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[HOUR TWO]

(4) ADAM COPELAND & CHRISTIAN CAGE vs. RPG VICE (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta)

Before the match, FTR came out and sat near commentary as Stokely Hathaway joined on the mic. Adam Copeland was out first, followed by Christian Cage.

RPG Vice came out, and a video played highlighting the bad blood between RPG Vice and Christian & Copeland. The bell rang at 4:00 into the hour.

Rocky Romero and Christian Cage began the match. Romero controlled Christian, but when Romero slid into the corner to play to the camera, Christian grabbed him and landed a DDT. Copeland tagged in, kicked Romero, and attempted a pin for two. Trent Beretta tagged in and tried a pin on Copeland after driving him down with his knees. Copeland and Christian took control, but then, ringside, Christian was double-teamed by Cash and Trent.

The Conglomeration showed up in the front row, and Orange Cassidy slammed his popcorn onto Stokely. The Conglomeration and FTR battled through the arena, and RPG Vice took control of Christian Cage. They cut to a commercial. [c]

Rocky Romero held Christian Cage in an armbar, but Cage was able to secure a rope break. Romero tagged out, and Beretta tried to control Christian. Christian escaped and slowly walked toward Copeland. Romero kept him from tagging, but Christian landed a DDT. Hot tags were made, and Copeland dominated Beretta. Copeland landed an Impaler and attempted a pin, but Romero came in to break up the pin. Copeland stood up, and Romero landed on Beretta.

Copeland landed a Code Red on Beretta and covered him for 2. Copeland went for a spear, but Beretta dodged it and then used leverage from the ropes to pin Copeland. Rick Knox saw and broke the count. Copeland threw Beretta into the air, and Christian speared him. Copeland pinned him to secure the victory.

WINNER: Copeland & Christian in 13 minutes.

-After the match, Christian handed Copeland a bar from the folding chair. Copeland put the bar in Beretta’s mouth and forced him to say, “I Quit.” Christian grabbed a tag title, and Copeland put a popcorn bucket on his head as he grabbed one of the tag belts left behind by FTR. They cut to commercial. [c]

(Adams’ Analysis: The match had more time to breathe than I would have imagined, and it allowed both teams to look good. RPG Vice perhaps had no business looking this strong against Copeland and Christian, but it did mean a very competitive match ensued. Placing a metal bar in someone’s mouth isn’t quite face material though…)

-Backstage, Renee interviewed Jericho, and asked him to comment on Ricochet’s idea of the Ricosault being an improvement on the Lionsault. As Jericoh spoke, the Demand attacked him and Renee screamed. Ricochet yelled in Jericho’s face and asked, “Is this what you wanted?” Jericho told him to eat shit, then the Demand threw him into an equipment cart. Ricochet faked a Ricosault and then said, “You’re not even worth it.”

(5) MEGAN BAYNE & LENA KROSS vs. KRIS STATLANDER & HIKARU SHIDA – AEW Tag Team Title match

Shida and Statlander were first. As Divine Dominion was coming out, Renee spoke ringside about the long-standing relationship between Shida and Statlander.

The bell rang at 27 minutes, and Shida went straight for Lena Kross. Kross dominated Shida in the corner, then tagged in Megan Bayne. Bayne attempted to lift Shida, but she dropped Shida in the corner. Shida and Bayne wrestled around the ring before Shida was sent ringside. She got back in the ring and grabbed Bayne’s eyes. She picked up her kendo stick, but Statlander took it from her. As she yanked it from Shida, Bayne ran into the corner. Shida suplexed Statlander onto Bayne, but they continued to tag together as it appeared to be unintentional.

Statlander and Kross fought in the center, but Kross sent Statlander into the ropes, and Bayne kicked her in the face. Kross dropped Statlander face-first into the ropes as they cut to commercial. [c]

A spinning lariat by Statlander took out Megan Bayne. Statlander and Bayne tagged out, and Kross and Shida fought hard in the center. Shida ran at Kross and Bayne as they sat near the ropes, kicking both of them at the same time. As Kross and Bayne went ringside, Shida performed a drop kick.

Statlander tagged in and met Kross. Kross and Bayne double-teamed Statlander, but momentum shifted after Shida evened the odds and Statlander landed a Blue Thunder Bomb on Bayne. As Kross lay on top of Bayne, Statlander performed a 450 splash, pinning Kross for 2. Shida tagged in, landing a Meteora on Kross, followed by a Falcon Arrow. Kross kicked at 2 after Shida attempted to pin.

Divine Dominon landed their finisher on Shida, pinning her for three.

WINNER: Divine Dominion retain the AEW Tag Team Titles in 12:00.

(Adams’ Analysis: a very sloppy match that didn’t make either team look better. I believe they could run it back and deliver magic, but this wasn’t it.)

-Backstage, Renee interviewed Andrade and Don Callis. She said he has been on a tear. MJF interrupted Andrade and said he ruined the company. Andrade kept asking MJF, “How you know?” until MJF pushed him. Don Callis said everybody was better when MJF was on top and asked if they could be professional.

(6) RUSH vs. STEVEN FUERTE

Rush came out to meet his opponent, Steven Fuerte, who was already in the ring. The bell rang at 42:00. Fuerte attempted to shake Rush’s hand, but Rush punched him hard in the face. Ringside, Rush slammed him into the barricade, then stomped his chest. Fuerte rolled into the ring, and Rush brutalized him in the corner. He landed The Horns, pinning Fuerte to win.

WINNER: Rush in 2:00.

-After the match, Rush spoke in Spanish, then said, “When you mess with the bull, you get the horns.”

(Adams’ Analysis: The increase of Rush on television bodes well for a push, as it seems the squash matches are here to remind us why we love Rush, and to give us easy chances to cheer for him. I am in love with the ferocity and intensity Rush brings.)

-Backstage, Renee was with the Opps, who asked what their game plan was. Samoa Joe said they will return to dominance and highlighted the strengths of each member of the Opps. Samoa Joe then made an appeal to Will Ospreay, suggesting he choose between joining the Death Riders and the Opps. [c]

-FTR spoke to Orange Cassidy, challenging him to face Dax Harwood next week. If Orange wins, The Conglomeration will get a tag-title challenge. If Dax wins, FTR gets a shot at the Trios Championships, with Ciampa joining FTR if they have the opportunity to battle for the belts.

(7) DARBY ALLIN vs. BRODY KING – AEW World Title match

Brody King came out first, then Darby. The bell rang at 53:00. They shook hands, returned to their corners, and then Darby came running with a shotgun drop kick. Brody placed Darby in a sleeper hold, then landed a release german suplex. Darby escaped an attempt at the Gonzo Bomb. On the top of the turnbuckle, Darby landed an avalanche Code Red, pinning him for 2. Brody rolled out, and as Darby performed a suicide dive, he bounced off King, who stood unfazed and barked at the camera.

Brody set Darby in a chair against the barricade and charged. Darby evaded and took control. He sat King in the chair in front of the commentary table. Climbing to the top, he landed a dropkick before they cut to commercial. [c]

King dominated Darby ringside, smashing him onto the apron. He cleared the announce table, setting up the table cover on the barricade. Darby dove onto his back and placed Brody into a sleeper hold. Brody charged the table cover and performed a cannonball onto it with Darby on his back, taking the brunt of the damage. Kevin Knight and MJF were seen watching the match.

Brody and Darby stood atop the desk, but Brody threw Darby over the edge of the table. Darby got down, then jumped back onto the table and landed a Code Red.

Darby got back into the ring, then hit Brody with another suicide dive. Paul Turner tried to get them back into the ring.

Back inside, Darby was in the Tree of Woe, and Brody nailed him with a cannonball. He pinned Darby after a lariat, but Darby kicked out at two. Another lariat flipped Darby over, but Darby kicked out at two after another pin attempt.

Darby took control with chops, but Brody threw him over the top rope onto a cameraman. Brody dragged Darby by his legs as Darby held onto the ringside mat and pulled it up. Darby sat on a chair by the barricade but dodged as Brody came in for a cannonball. Brody went through the barricade, and Darby pulled up more of the mat. Brody climbed onto the apron, and Darby bit him. Sliding through his legs to the ringside, Darby powerbombed Brody onto the exposed concrete, then landed a Coffin Drop. Darby got into the ring, and Paul Turner began the count. Brody made it by ten, but Darby immediately landed two Coffin Drops to secure the victory.

WINNER: Darby retained the AEW Men’s World Championship in 17:00

(Adams’ Analysis: Darby and Brody had incredible chemistry, and the David and Goliath-type match didn’t feel uneven. Both men played to their strengths, so they seemed capable of winning at any time. It remains to be seen how far Darby can go on this run without his body legitimately breaking down. Each week, though, means we will have something wild in the main event. Very, very good match.)

(Christopher Adams is PWTorch.com’s AEW Dynamite Alt-Perspective writer. You can reach him at cadamsowj@gmail.com or check him out at Binary Star Wrestling on YouTube.)

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