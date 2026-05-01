WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/1): Keller’s report on Ricky Saints debut on Smackdown, Cody promo, Jacob Fatu, Charlotte vs. Jacy Jayne

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MAY 1, 2026

TULSA, OKLA. AT BOK CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 6,007 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,199 spectators when configured for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to review WWE Smackdown LIVE on YouTube. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpostshow@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Smackdown. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

LINK TO BE A CALLER: https://streamyard.com/f4z45ymz7x

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine).

OPEN TO EVERYONE – LINK TO WATCH LIVE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Cody Rhodes to kick off the show

Charlotte Flair vs. Jacy Jayne

Ricky Saints to make his Smackdown debut

Jacob Fatu to return to Smackdown