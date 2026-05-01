FREE PODCAST 5/1 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WWE Draft speculation, Cena-Rock, awful Impact segment with Hogan & RVD & Sting, Sin Cara, more (158 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Apr. 22 and 25, 2011.

On the Apr. 22, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops, they discuss with live callers last night’s TNA Impact, their booking malaise, segment-by-segment Impact issues, plus a look at the Impact ratings, from WWE – Draft predictions and potential pitfalls & strengths of moving the likes of top stars such as Randy Orton or John Cena, Sin Cara’s early booking, how WWE books the mid-card and why the stars aren’t over, and much more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they break down a 20 years ago back-issue on the WM7 buyrate being the lowest of all-time, Owen Hart in WCW, WWE at MSG house show, ol’ Herb Abrams trying to go to PPV, and more.

Then on the Apr. 25, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers that night’s WWE Draft, predictions on Randy Orton and/or John Cena switching brands, Sin Cara evaluation through three weeks, the awful Impact segment with RVD & Hulk Hogan & Sting, the state of the wrestling business with WWE’s storyline & character issues and TNA’s issues, booking Cena vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 28, and much more.

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