AEW Collision Results (4/25): Jericho & The Hurt Syndicate take on The Demand, Death Riders and Ospreay follow-up, Conglomeration vs. Callis Family for the trios titles, Perry vs. El Clon for the National title, and more

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AEW COLLISION REPORT

APRIL 25, 2026 (recorded 4/22)

PORTLAND, OR. AT VETERANS MEMORIAL COLISEUM

AIRED ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur & Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 3,017 tickets had been distributed as of showtime; arena is set up for 3,338. The arena has a capacity of 10,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-Cold open aired with The Conglomeration being excited about their new shirts and defending their titles. FTR walked in with Stokely and Stokely told them they would lose the titles in their match.

FTR’s music played and the made their way down the ramp with Stokely. Schiavone welcomed everyone to Collision’s Playoff Palooza. They all grabbed a mic and Cash said Copeland’s offer was interesting. Cash immediately accepted Cope and Cage’s challenge. Dax mocked Copeland for saying they deserved another shot at the titles and said that nobody wants them in AEW, including the dumb fans. Dax said a street fight sounds good but wanted to up the ante so there could be no debate, adding an “I quit” stipulation. He said he wants their wives and families there to see them quit. Dax said they can continue their nostalgia tour while FTR goes on to be the best ever. He said the ball is in their court, “Top guys, out.” Dax and Cash both argued with fans at ringside before making their way up the ramp.

(White’s Take: FTR continue to do good heel work, although, I’d like to have heard from Stokely, mostly for amusement. Adding a stipulation to a stipulation is an odd choice, but it could make for a more interesting match.)

(1) THE CONGLOMERATION (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong & Orange Cassidy) vs. THE DON CALLIS FAMILY (Andrade El Idolo & Hechicero & Lance Archer) – AEW World Trios Championship match

The Conglomeration’s music interrupted them, and Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong had a stare down with FTR and Stokely on the ramp that escalated into FTR getting shoved down before the Conglomeration continued to the ring. Andrade’s music played to bring out Andrade along with Hechicero and Lance Archer. The bell rang to start the match nine minutes into the show with Kyle opposite of Hechicero

Hechicero and Kyle traded headlocks and wrestled to the mat. Hechicero escape a headlock from Kyle and caught him with a hold in the ropes. Hechicero let go and caught Kyle with a dragon screw in the ropes. Hechicero went for a second dragon screw, but Kyle came back with an armbreaker and tagged in Strong.

Strong and Kyle hit Hechicero with chops in the corner before Cassidy tagged in. Strong held Hechicero in the backbreaker as Cassidy climbed to the top rope. He slowly made his way down to deliver the slow elbow drop. Hechicero made the tag to Archer, who stood over Cassidy.

Cassidy tagged in Strong who went at Archer with chops before running into a shoulder block. Strong tagged in Cassidy as Andrade get the tag. Cassidy attempted to put his hands in his pockets, btu Andrade stopped him. Andrade teased taking his pants off but didn’t deliver.

Cassidy hit his slow shin kicks before pulling Andrade’s belt off. Cassidy ducked a clothesline and pulled Andrade’s pants down. Cassidy hit a dropkick as Andrade struggled to get all the way out of his pants. Kyle tagged in and gave Andrade ten punches in the corner before Strong tagged in and did the same, but faster. Cassidy tagged in and delivered a single, slow punch.

Andrade rolled to the out and Kyle went for a flying knee to the outside, but Andrade ducked it and Archer dropped him with a big shoulder black. Hechicero dragged Strong out of the ring and rammed him face-first into the announcer desk. In the ring, Andrade caught Cassidy with a back elbow as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Cassidy took Andrade and Hechicero down with a double hurricanrana from the middle rope. Kyle tagged in and took Andrade down with a combination of strikes. Hechicero hit Kyle with a shotgun dropkick. Kyle made a blind tag and Kyle hit Hechicero with a. back elbow. Strong and Kyle hit running strikes on Andrade and Hechicero in opposing corners.

Strong lifted Cassidy up and rammed him into Andrade and Hechicero. Archer charged in and it took all three guys to bring Archer down with kicks to the legs. Strong hit Hechicero with an Olympic slam and made the cover, but Hechicero kicked out at two. Hechicero reversed a whip into the corner and hit a running knee on Strong.

Andrade tagged in and hit running knees on Kyle in the corner. Andrade made the cover, but Kyle kicked out at two. Andrade went for the three amigos suplexes, except Kyle countered the third one and made the tag to Cassidy. Cassidy went for a swinging DDT, which Andrade blocked, but Cassidy rolled him up instead for a two count.

Cassidy hit Andrade with the stundog millionaire. Andrade tagged in Archer who hit Cassidy with a running body press. Archer lifted Kyle and rammed him into Strong. Archer set up for the Blackout on Cassidy, but he escaped. Cassidy hit the ropes and ran into a swinging sidewalk slam. Archer made the cover, but Kyle broke it up. Archer went for a double chokeslam on Strong and Kyle, but Cassidy broke it up.

Archer went for a chokeslam on Cassidy, but Cassidy countered it with an Orange Punch while in the air. Cassidy hit Archer with a second orange punch and then Strong and Kyle hit their high and low finisher. Strong tossed Cassidy on top of Archer for the cover and he got the win.

WINNERS: The Conglomeration in 14:00

(White’s Take: There was less Conglomeration comedy in this match than one might expect. Outside of a few Orange Cassidy classics, and Andrade losing his pants, it was a straightforward, action-packed trios match. The result was never in doubt, and you hate to see Andrade on the losing team, but the action was good and Andrade lost his pants, so really, everybody wins.)

-They threw to video of The Death Riders setting Ospreay down somewhere backstage after his match on Wednesday. Marine wrapped a towel around Ospreay’s neck, and appeared to adjust him like a chiropractor with it. Moxley calmly asked Ospreay what he’s trying to accomplish, aside from breaking his neck. He asked where he’s trying to go, who he’s trying to be, and what he’s chasing. Moxley said he doesn’t think Ospreay knows the answers. He said he saw Ospreay seven years and reminded him that his body with break eventually. Moxley told him to quit running into a brick wall and realize there’s a door he can walk through and be who he wants to be on the other side. Moxley told Ospreay to take dominion over his mind and they can turn him into a weapon like wrestling has never seen. Moxley said it has to come to a head one way or another. He said they can settle up and he can be like everyone else. Or, he can become everything he was meant to be. Moxley laid a chair between them as the rest of the Death Riders left the area. Moxley laid his head on the concrete, daring Ospreay to hit him. Ospreay picked up the chair and told the camera to get out. And, on that cliffhanger, they cut to commercial. [c]

(White’s Take: I had figured we’d have to wait until Wednesday to figure out with the Death Riders were doing with Ospreay. What unfolded here was a compelling segment with Moxley doing most of the work, delivering a handful of great lines that oscillated between ominous and hopeful. It sets up a really interesting dynamic between Ospreay and the Death Riders, while still leaving a cliffhanger that surely gets paid off on Dynamite.)

(2) THE DEATH RIDERS (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia) & THE DOGS (David Finlay & Clark Connors) vs. THE RASCALZ (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier & Myron Reed) & THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt Nackson & Nick Jackson)

The Death Riders music played and they stood backstage in red light. They all bumped fists before the entire group entered, with Claudio, Garcia, and Yuta out in front. The group made their way to the ring and Moxley joined the commentary team. Moxley refused to address what happened with Ospreay after the camera went out. The Dogs marched through the backstage and down the ramp to the ring. The Rascalz made their entrance followed by the Young Bucks. The bell rang to start the then-man match 36 minutes into the show.

Yuta and Xavier circled each other before the heel tag charged into the ring for a cheap shot. All ten guys began to brawl, with many spilling outside. The Death Riders hit their flurry of running strikes on Xavier in the corner. Nick tried to come in with a crossbody, but Claudio and Connors caught him and delivered a backbreaker.

Garcia got a flurry of running attacks int h corner from The Rascalz and Young Bucks. Claudio tried to intervene but got strikes from all five men. Matt hit Claudio with a dropkick through the ropes and Nick followed up with a dive onto Caludio, Yuta, and Garcia.

Back in the ring, Claudio caught Wentz in a sharpshooter and Garcia applied a sharpshooter on Reed. The Young Bucks entered and put sharpshooter on Connors and Finlay. Between the four sharpshooters, Xavier hit a DDT on Yuta and went for the pin, causing everyone to let go of their holds to break up the pin.

Claudio dropped Matt and Nick with a running double clothesline. Xavier hit Claudio with a rolling heel kick. Claudio rolled out of the ring and Xavier climbed to the top rope. Yuta swept Xavier’s legs out dropping him on the turnbuckle. Yuta lifted Xavier off the turnbuckle and landed a suplex in the center of the ring. Connors blasted Xavier with a pounce as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Wentz got a hot tag and took Garcia down. Wentz caught Garcia’s leg on a leapfrog and delivered a German suplex. Wheeler got the tag and Wentz hit a combination of strikes. Reed entered and hit a big thrust kick. Wentz landed a lungblower before Reed added an assisted neckbreaker. Reed made the cover, but Yuta kicked out at two.

Yuta went for a Ferman suplex, but Reed flipped out and landed on his feet. Reed dodged a clothesline Matrix-style and then hit Yuta with a cutter, leaving both men down. Connors and Nick tagged in and Finlay entered also. Nick took them both down with an armdrag and headscissor combination.

Matt tagged in and hit Finlay with a Northern Lights suplex, then Connors, and then hit Garcia and Yuta with a double suplex. Claudio blindsided Matt and went for a Neutralizer, but Nick broke it up. The Bucks hit Claudio with a double superkick. Connors entered and Nick and Matt hit him, with a combination German suplex and sunset flip.

The Young Bucks and Rascalz hit Connors with a five-on-one combination and then hit him with five top four tope rope moves in a row from Nick, Matt, Reed, and Wentz. As Xavier went for a top rope mood, Claudio intercepted him and delivered a giant swing.

Nick and Matt came back with dual bulldog and set up for a BTE Trigger on Finlay. Finlay ducked it and rocked Nick with a forearm and hit a backbreaker on Matt. Wentz hit Finlay with a crossbody against the ropes and they both crashed to ringside. Claudio gorilla press Nick and tossed him onto Matt at ringside.

Reed hit Claudio with a thrust kick and then performed his over-the-top-rope-to-ringside cutter on Claudio. Xavier hit a moonsault to the outside onto Finlay and Connors. Wentz set Connors onto the top rope, but was interrupted by Finlay. Wentz set up for a suplex on Finlay, but Yuta slid in and interrupted it. Finlay lifted Wentz up into the suplex as Connors came from the top rope with the spear, completing the Full Clip. Finlay made the cover and got the win for his team.

WINNERS: The Dogs & The Death Riders in 14:00

(White’s Take: There were tags at various points, and a few moments where there were only two people in the ring, but this match was the epitome of chaos. The Young Bucks and The Rascalz supplied a surplus of flashy, athletic kineticism while The Death Riders and The Dogs countered with their signature bludgeoning brutality. They tried to give everyone a spot to shine, but that’s hard enough with ten wrestlers, not taking into account the disarray of a modern Young Bucks style of match. While it likely doesn’t actually matter who won, it was still good to see The Dogs pick up a victory.)

-Lexy was backstage with Mina and Harley across from Statlander and Shida. Harley was upset Statlander wouldn’t train her. Mina told them to apologize for what they said about Harley. Shida said she’ll say it in English, that Harley wasn’t and isn’t on their level. Shida said her and Statlander would beat Divine Dominion for the tag titles. Harley responded in Japanese to Shida’s surprise. They continued to argue in Japanese as Statlander walked off the screen.

(3) KRIS STATLANDER (w/Hikaru Shida) vs. B3CCA

Statlander’s music played and she walked out on stage. Statlander made her way to the ring. The bell rang 53 minutes in the show.

B3CCA jumped Statlander immediately, but Statlander came back quickly and hit a running uppercut in the corner. B3CCA caught Statlander with a kick and then delivered a second kick causing Statlander to double over in the ropes. B3CCA climbed to the top rope and landed a dropkick. B3CCA posed on the apron, but Statlander grabbed her and pulled her into the room.

Statlander went for the Saturday Night Fever, but B3CCA escaped and hit Statlander with a flatliner. B3CCA transitioned into a leglock hold, but Statlander powered her way back to her feet, swung B3CCA into position and delivered the Saturday Night Fever. Statlander made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Kris Statlander in 3:00

-Lexy was backstage with Divine Dominion. Lena asked why they should be worried about Statlander and Shida. Bayne said they’re not worried by another thrown-together tag team. Lena said they have more than the titles, they have an understanding that there aren’t two other women who look like they do, move like they do, and Bayne finished with “destroy like we do.” She said it’s not a challenge; it’s fate.

(4) RUSH vs. ADAM PRIEST

Rush’s music played he stepped out to the stage and took out his mask before he made his way to the ring. Adam Priest’s music played and he marched down the ring, kicking Rush’s mask down the ramp. The bell rang to start the match 59 minutes into the hour.

Rush declined a handshake. Priest managed to wrestle Rush to the mat and then mocked Rush’s bull pose. Rush responded with a hard chop. Priest fired back with a. chop on his own, leading to a back-and-forth chopping content that Rush got the better of.

[HOUR TWO]

Rush hit the ropes and Priest caught him with a dropkick. Rush went back to the chops before dropping Priest with a forearm. Rush stomped on Priest in the corner repeatedly. Rush leaned in and hit a combination of forearms and headbutts on Priest down in the corner. Rush got a running start, faked the Bulls Horns and then delivered a boot to Priest’s face. Rush rolled back and posed in the center of the ring as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned as Priest climbed to the rope and landed a flying leg drop onto Rush. Priest made the cover, but Rush kicked out at two. Rush sidestepped Priest and hit a German suplex followed by a high knee. Rush dragged Priest out of the ring and rammed him into the barricade before smashing his face into the announce desk. Rush rammed Priest into the barricade again and then stomped him down before rolling him back into the ring.

Back in the ring, Rush stomped on Priest in the corner. Rush pumped his fist and the crowd chanted “Rush.” Rush got a running start and drilled Priest with the Bull’s Horns dropkick in the corner. Rush dragged Priest to the center of the ring and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Rush in 8:00

After the match, Rush grabbed a mic and said to cut the music. He said to remember that when you mess with the bull, you get the horns.

(White’s Take: This match was expectedly hard-hitting. Priest usually performs well and showed a bit more personality than we’re used to, while Rush treats every match like it’s a real life fight to the death. It’s unclear if they’re positioning Rush as a heel or face, as he plays to the crowd, and they cheer him, but he’s also cocky, constantly posing, disrespectful, and violent.)

-They threw to a video of Takeshita from Wednesday. Takeshita said he’d happily take Okada’s title at Double or Nothing, bitch.

-Okada appeared on screen right after, saying he doesn’t like, respect, or fear Takeshita. He said something in Japanese before telling Takeshita that he will lose at Double or Nothing.

(5) SKYE BLUE & THEKLA vs. PERSEPHONE & ALEX WINDSOR

The Triangle of Madness’ music played, and Skye Blue appeared on top of the stage with Thekla. Thekla charged ahead before stopping to pose with Blue on the apron. Persephone’s music played and she got a solid crowd reaction as she entered. Windsor entered next and they came to the ring as a team. The bell rang to start the match 12 minutes into the second hour.

Windsor stood across from Thekla, who immediately tagged in Blue. Blue threw Windsor to the mat by the hair. Windsor caught a kick and landed a forearm. Blue and Windsor traded forearms and then chops. Windsor ducked a clothesline and hit Blue with a shoulder block. Thekla ran into the ring and blindsided Windsor. Persephone ran in and she and Windsor rammed Blue and Thekla into each other. Persephone hit Blue with a backbreaker.

Persephone and Windsor hit chops on Blue in the corner. Thekla tried to intervene, but Windsor and Persephone knocked her out of the wing before dropping Blue with a double chop. Persephone hit a dropkick and went for the pin, but Blue kicked out at two.

Thekla grabbed Windsor from the outside, allowing Blue to hit a knee from behind. Thekla hit a kick in the ropes that knocked Windsor out of the ring. Thekla hit a double stomp to Windsor’s back from the apron to the outside as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Thekla locked Windsor in the over-the-rope leglock and Blue added a running dropkick to the illegal hold. Blue made the cover, but Windsor kicked out at two. Blue hit a knee lift but Windsor came back with a running lariat that left them both down. Persephone and Thekla tagged in and Persephone dropped Thekla with a back elbow and a clothesline.

Persephone caught a kick from Thekla and lifted her into an exploder-style fallaway slam. Persephone went for a vertical suplex, but Thekla escaped with a few knees. Thekla made the tag to Blue. Windsor got a blind tag and hit Thekla dn Blue with a double clothesline. Persephone added a crossbody from the top rope onto Blue and Thekla. Windsor went for the pin, but Blue kicked out at two.

Blue escaped a blue thunder bomb and landed a thrust kick. Blue went for Code Blue, but Persephone broke it up with a running boot. Thekla caught Persephone with spear and Windsor hit Thekla with a blue thunder bomb. Windsor landed a headbutt on Blue and tagged in Persephone.

Persephone hit a German suplex on Blue and held on for the pin, but Thekla stomped the bridge to break it up. Windsor and Thekla brawled to the floor as Blue rammed Persephone into the corner. Blue charged into a boot and Persephone followed up with a shotgun dropkick from the middle rope.

Persephone lifted Blue up for a crucifix powerbomb. Thekla tried to break it up, but the ref held her back. Meanwhile, Julia Hart came from nowhere, slid into the ring and spit the black mist into Persephone’s face. Persephone dropped Blue and Blue landed the Code Blue straight into the pin for the three-count.

WINNERS: Thekla & Skye Blue in 11:00

(White’s Take: Surprised to see Persephone taking the pin here, even with the interference. She got a bigger reaction than Windsor, even though Windsor is a weekly fixture on AEW television. Thekla had scattered chants and continues to perform well as a uniquely charismatic emissary of chaotic violence. Not sure if this is leading to another Windsor and Thekla match, or if we could get a more interesting pivot into Persephone and Thekla.)

The Triangle of Madness celebrated as Persephone wiped away the black mist at ringside and they went to commercial. [c]

(6) “JUNGLE” JACK PERRY vs. EL CLON – AEW National Championship match

El Clon made his entrance before Jack Perry’s music played and the crowd waved their arms to the tune as he made his way to the ring. The bell rang to start the title match 30 minutes into the hour.

Perry took Clon down with a shoulder block and monkey flip. Clon rolled to the outside to collect himself. Perry went for a plancha over the top rope, but Clon caught him with a knee in the air. Clon wrapped Perry up in the ring skirt, remove the eye-cover from his mask, and then delivered a dropkick as Perry struggled in the ring skirt. Clon rammed Perry into the stairs and then rolled into the ring to break the count.

Perry reversed a whip and rammed Clon into the ring post. Perry hit a swinging kick from the ringpost. Back in the ring, Perry hit Clon with a powerbomb and held on for the pin, but Clon kicked out at two. Clon came back with a hotshot on the ropes and then hit a running clothesline before they cut to commercial. [c]

Back from break, both guys were down and struggled to their feet to exchange strikes. Clon faked a chop and hit a combination of kicks. Perry caught a charging Clon with a back elbow and executed a sliced bread. Perry went for the pin, but Clon kicked out at two. Clon landed a kick and went for a suplex, but Perry flipped up and came back down, catching Clon with a destroyer. Perry made the cover, but Clon kicked out at two.

Perry went for a running knee, but Clon caught his foot. Clon hit a series of strikes followed by a powerbomb he dropped right into a big knee strike. Clon went for the pin, but Perry managed to kick out and grab the bottom rope at the count of two. Clon went for a running knee, but Perry sidestepped it. Clon came back with a pele kick and kipped up to his feet.

Perry came back with a hurricanrana into a pin, but Clon kicked out at two. Clon came back with a double knee backbreaker on Perry followed by a Made in Japan slam into a pin for a two count. Clon went for the springboard moonsault, but Perry got his knees up. Perry flipped off the turnbuckle and delivered a German suplex to Clon. Perry followed up with a running knee, made the cover, and got the win.

WINNER: Jack Perry in 11:00

(White’s Take: Perry was well-received by the crowd and had a good match for a trinket that no one on the planet cares about. El Clon outshone Perry with his unique style and moveset, but, as the other luchador in the Callis Family, his spot is just losing in good matches for the time being.)

-A video aired for Willow, saying she hates to rain on anyone’s parade, but she’s also known as the comeback killer. She called out any girl at home, in the gym, or sitting in the back. She signed off by saying she’s Willow Nightingale, and “at your service.” [c]

-Samoa Joe was walking backstage with Hook. Hook said he’s been holding it down, recruiting and whatnot. Bowens appeared and told Hook he’s tired of waiting. Hook told him to settle down. Hook said there are no more vacancies in The Opps. Joe repeated that, saying that there aren’t any vacancies because Bowens was the newest member. Joe shook his hand and Hook said he passed the test.

(White’s Take: Another crucial storyline development on Collision! Ok, not quite, but maybe we won’t have any more weird backstage Hook and Shibata segments and at least it gives Bowens something.)

(7) THE DEMAND (Ricochet & Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) vs. JERICHO & THE HURT SYNDICATE (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin w/MVP)

The Demand’s music played and they made their entrance as a group. The Hurt Syndicate’s music played to bring out Benjamin and Lashley accompanied by MVP. Jericho made his entrance, and they camera managed to find some people singing his song. He was announced as just “Jericho” as he shook hands with MVP in the ring. The crowd chanted for Jericho as MVP joined the commentary team. The bell rang and the match started 50 minutes into the second hour.

The crowd chanted “we hurt people” as Ricochet tagged out. Lion and Kaun entered with him, and The Hurt Syndicate stepped in as well. As six men began to brawl in the ring. Jericho backdropped Ricochet to ringside and Jericho caught him with a baseball slid under the rope.

Bejamin and Lashley hit Kaun and Liona with big running attack in the corner. Shelton drilled Kaun with a DDT. Kaun rolled out of the ring with Liona and Ricochet. Jericho climbed to the top rope, threw his hands up and dove onto The Demand at ringside as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Jericho escaped a Kaun bearhug with bell claps. Lashley got the hot tag and cleaned house. Lashley hit big shoulders to the midsection on Kaun and Ricochet in opposite corner. Lashley planted Ricochet with a lifting flatliner and delivered a dominator to Kaun. Lashley made the cover, but Liona broke up the pin.

Benjamin entered and hit a pair of German suplex on Kaun. Benjamin hit a high knee on Liona on the apron before hitting another German suplex on Kaun. Ricochet jumped in from the top rope in, but Shelton sidestepped him and delivered a German suplex on him as well.

Jericho tagged in and went for the Walls of Jericho of Ricochet. Kaun broke it up and Jericho went for the Walls of Jericho on Kaun. Ricochet broke it up and rammed Jericho into the corner. Lashley entered and hit the ropes, but Liona grabbed his leg from the outside dragged him out of the ring. Liona delivered a Samoan drop on Lashley on the floor.

Back in the ring, Jericho delivered a chop to Ricochet on the top rope. Jericho climbed up with him, hit ten punches and took Ricochet down with a hurricanrana. Jericho turned around into a ring hand from Kaun. Kaun climbed up to the top rope, but Benjamin ran up the turnbuckle and took him down with an overhead suplex.

Lashley slid in, stumbled a bit but still landed a spear on Liona. Jericho caught Ricochet with a codebreaker in the center of the ring. Jericho hooked the leg, but Ricochet kicked out at two. The crowd chanted for Jericho as Ricochet caught him with a surprise backslide for a two count.

Ricochet landed a knee strike, but Benjamin popped him up into a flapjack, Kaun hit Benjamin with a dropkick, Lashley hit a spear on Kaun and Liona hit Lashley with a running axe handle that knocked him out of the ring. Liona charged Jericho in the corner, but Jericho dodged him. Jericho rolled Ricochet into the Walls of Jericho in the center of the ring. Ricochet crawled and Liona grabbed his hand from ringside and dragged him to the ropes to break the hold.

Lashley rammed Liona into the barricade on the outside as Benjamin and Kaun brawled at ringside as well, distracting the ref. Behind the ref’s back, Ricochet hit Jericho with an uppercut to the groin. Ricochet executed a springboard moonsault (not the Lionsault, but the Ricosault) onto Jericho. Ricochet made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: The Demand in 10:00

(White’s Take: Fun main event, with the surprising finish of Ricochet pinning Jericho again. Although, maybe I should’ve seen it coming, given Jericho’s recently filed trademark. It wasn’t even close to some of the fast-paced, highly-athletic contests earlier on the show, but it was good and the crowd is surprisingly even more behind Jericho now than when he first returned. Getting the Hurt Syndicate back in the ring and Jericho being so well received upped the star power of the main event.)

The Demand celebrated on the stage as Schiavone ran down some of the matches coming up on Dynamite and they went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This felt like a slightly elevated episode of Collision. Recorded shows can be lacking a certain something, but recording after Dynamite can also yield access to some bigger stars than a normal show. Collision delivered in the way it always does with quality workrate in lengthy matches with low stakes and/or obvious outcomes. Even though the matches were good, the two title bouts were for belts that severely lack prestige or any reason to exist at all. Add that to typical multi-person tag matches and a few maintenance-style promo segments, and you’re really in typical Collision territory. The main event felt big with the return of the Hurt Syndicate to the ring, and a surprisingly-over Jericho. However, the most interesting and newsworthy segment was the follow-up on The Death Riders abducting Will Ospreay. Not only did it build further upon the story, but it was also well done and left on another cliffhanger that will presumably payoff on Dynamite. A fun watch, good matches and legitimately good storyline development make for a good episode of Collision.