FREE PODCAST 4/25 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Jim Ross talks about dealing with Chyna, plus Reigns, Lesnar, Samoa Joe (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcast, we jump back to ten years ago this week (4-21-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed Jim Ross who shared some insights on recent conversations he had with Chyna plus what it was like dealing with her as her boss in the WWF during Attitude Era, why she left, why she’s not in the Hall of Fame, and more. Then, around 30 minute mark, he spends another 90 minutes talking current events in WWE, Brock Lesnar, Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, and more including live callers and email questions. He also updates everyone on what he’s up to now.

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