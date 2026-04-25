VIP PODCAST 4/25 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Greatest Wrestler Ever list update – Darby, Chigusa, Ospreay, Sting, and much more discussed (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you through some of his tape-watching of the past few weeks with the background of Greatest Wrestler Ever ballots being finalized. The current man of the moment in 2026 – Darby Allin – is one of the main focuses of the show, alongside his contemporaries Orange Cassidy and Will Ospreay. Alan breaks down how their early years complement their respective cases and reminds you of some of their classic matches that you may have forgotten about. There’s plenty of love for the legends here too, though, with Chigusa Nagayo, Sting, and Masa Saito getting discussed – and Alan has a new favorite wrestler! Find out who, and check out this hour of GWE power in ProWres Paradise. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com