WWE RAW RESULTS (4/27): Keller’s report on Seth Rollins calling out Bron Breakker, Roman addresses the Usos and Fatu, Joe Hendry’s Raw debut concert, Bayley & Lyra vs. Roxanne & Raquel

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WWE RAW RESULTS

APRIL 27, 2026

LAREDO, TEX. AT SAMES AUTO ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that as of showtime, 8,393 tickets were distributed at show time; arena set up for 8,776. On the previous visit to this venue on Jan. 27, 2023, WWE drew 7,555.

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[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a recap of the developments with Jacob Fatu, The Usos, and Roman Reigns last week.

-An (overly produced) segment aired with Roman sitting at a table flanked by Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso having a meeting. (Who sits next to each other at a meeting rather than facing each other unless you’re creating a TV segment?) Reigns said he appreciated them coming and being there with him. He said they know where he comes from and they understand where I stands. He said the past is the past and he’s going to leave it there. He said he wanted their thoughts because he didn’t know where Fatu was coming from. He said he explained on ESPN that everyone had two years to take advantage of him taking a back seat and he procrastinated. He said he then “climbed the mountain” and beat C.M. Punk.

Jimmy said he agreed with Roman, but he also understands Fatu’s position. He said he wants to upgrade his house for his family. He said that shouldn’t come at the expense of Reigns. Jey then said Fatu is dangerous, noting what happened to the MFTs on Smackdown. He said he’s become “the shot caller” now. He said there has to be consequences. Reigns said they aren’t doing charity. He thanked Jey and said he’s going to chew on it and make it his own and address is later. Jey and Jimmy reached across Roman and shook hands. Reigns put his hand over theirs and looked into the camera and said, “The First Family.”

(Keller’s Analysis: That was 50 percent too slick to feel authentic. Nobody has an important meeting by sitting side by side on the same edge of a table unless they’re producing a TV segment and want to face the camera, but a semi-circle would have worked well and been somewhat natural. The musical score is so over-the-top that it feels like the whole thing was staged for TV rather than a camera capturing a candid, tense meeting with family. Roman and the Usos are good enough in their roles and have established characters, they don’t need this to be “cinema” in a way that undercuts it feeling genuine. I’m still not sure where this goes, but Roman was super-popular, and then he and C.M. Punk tore each other apart and now Roman is opposing Fatu, who is also super popular. I think fans would rather cheer Roman against an actual heel who they want to see him beat up, but WWE doesn’t focus on that and so they get stuck with this – which is a flawed yet compelling storyline that doesn’t really fit what pro wrestling is where the live crowd favoring one wrestler over another creates those peak experiences. A novelty face-face situation now and then is great, but it’s just one feud after another after another that leaves fans conflicted over ambiguity over who they want to cheat which leads to ambivalence in a lot of cases.)

-They cut to Jacob Fatu. Michael Cole said Fatu is “awaiting the decision of Roman Reigns later tonight” and “the future hangs in the balance for Fatu.”

(Keller’s Analysis; What is Roman’s decision and what future hangs in the balance? We can piece it together, of course, from last week and some of what Roman said, but it’s not necessarily so clear that Cole shouldn’t state what that decision is and what’s at stake.)

-Seth Rollins made his ring entrance to his song, leading to fans singing his song. He said Bron Breakker is the reason he lost to Gunther at WrestleMania. He called out Bron with his “little pea brain.” Breakker marched out, followed closely behind by Paul Heyman. Seth and Bron went face to face a few inches apart. Seth said he gave Bron everything on a silver platter and he repaid him by “taking everything away from me.” He said he was the reason he has to forfeit the WWE Title and why he didn’t main event WrestleMania and why he didn’t get his arm raised at WrestleMania. He asked how it benefited Bron.

Heyman was going to speak, but then he paused and looked at Bron and handed him the mic instead. Breakker said, “What did you give Reed and I.” (Grammar Police run-in: “Reed and me.”) He told Seth he needed them to fight his battles for him and put out all his fires that he started on his own. He said he has no friends and is nothing. He said every week, he came out there and kicked off the show and he and Bronson Reed had to listen to him “regurgitate the same stuff every week.” He mocked Seth’s catch phrases. Bron said he never needed him or his vision. He said he only needed Heyman.

Seth called Heyman a “dried up sack of meat.” He asked, “You needed that guy?” He said he called Shawn Michaels and asked him to send him his best to face and he sent him Breakker. He said last year, Heyman asked him how he felt about taking Breakker under his wing. Seth said with one year under his tutelage, he thought Breakker would be “the next main event money-drawing star in this industry.” He said Bron “has it all.” He said he is the biggest, strongest, fastest, and most versatile performer he’s seen in his 14 years in the industry. He said he has everything except the most important thing. He pointed at his head. He said he knows better than anybody what it means to be a young 28 year old that comes into WWE thinking the business owes him everything. He said he knows what it means to bet on yourself and make tough decisions that people aren’t going to be happy with. He said he succeeded, whereas Bron is still just trying.

Seth said every time he bet on himself, it results in main events or world titles, whereas Bron got Austin Theory and Logan Paul “and steak dinners and happy endings from Paul Heyman.” He told Breakker he is not ready. Breakker smiled and said, “I’m not ready? That’s the narrative you are going for?” He said with or without Seth, he was well on his way to becoming a main eventer. He said Seth’s body and mind are brittle and his shoulder can’t handle the weight of a strap on it anymore. Bron said he tried to win the world title and came up short, but he can rest easy because he lost to the best in the world “instead of somebody who self-proclaims it.” He said Seth has all the accolades and championship and is “a first ballot WWE Hall of Famer” He said he is “the very best pro wrestler in the entire world …. [pause]… at being number two.”

Seth said, “That was pretty good, Baby Steiner.” He asked if he came up with that on his own or did he “call Big Papa Pump for his hook-up?” He said he’ll give him an opportunity to back up his words at Backlash in two weeks. He sold him as a Steiner, he’s not even no. 2 in his own family.

-Cole asked Corey Graves if he thinks Breakker is ready. Graves said he wasn’t sure who had the ability to overcome the psychological mind games from Seth.

-They showed Bayley and Lyra Valkyria earlier in the arena. Then they cut to Joe Hendry strumming his guitar in the empty stands. Then Becky Lynch in the parking lot. When they showed Stephanie Vaquer, Raquel Rodriguez attacked her. Roxanne Perez smiledand then shoved a rolling crate into Vaquer.

-Penta made his ring entrance. [c]

-Cole plugged tickets going on sale for Summerslam in Minneapolis, Minn. on Aug. 1 and 2.

(1) PENTA vs. RUSEV

Rusev’s ring entrance aired. Before the bell, “All Ego” Ethan Page made his entrance. Graves told Cole to stand up and pay respect to a man who might be steering the ship in a while. Ethan sat at ringside. The bell rang 29 minutes into the hour. Rusev controlled the opening minute. Penta made a comeback and knocked Rusev to ringside with a dropkick and then flew over the top rope and flipped onto Rusev. Ethan stood and applauded. Ethan told him to keep his eyes on the prize. Rusev went after Penta at ringside, Penta overcame and threw Rusev back into the ring. Rusev kicked him out of mid-air and slammed him as tehy cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Back live, Rusev set up a superplex, but Penta blocked it and knocked Rusev hard to the mat. Cole asked Graves who Ethan was rooting for. Graves asked him. Ethan said Rusev. Rusev landed his Machka Kick and then set up an Accolade. Rusev stomped on Penta. Penta slipped free and teased a springboard move, but paused and instead rolled up Rusev for a leverage three count.

WINNER: Penta in 8:00.

-Rusev attacked Penta afterward and stood over him with a scowl. He stomped away at Penta. Ethan joined in the beatdown. Je’Von Evans skipped out to his music to even the odds. He springboard clotheslined Ethan. Penta superkicked Rusev. Evans then gave Rusev an OG Cutter.

(Keller’s Analysis: This is that example of role designations matching up with the types of wrestlers fans want to cheer and boo, and it leads to genuine fun crowd reactions as Evans and Penta sent Ethan and Rusev scurrying away. It’s not passe or old school; it’s what WWE should aim for at the main event level more often with the top acts.)

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside. They plugged Hogan’s four-part documentary series on Netflix. A highlight package aired.

-A vignette aired with El Grande Americano, Reyo, and Bravo. Americano said he’d be competing in a mask vs. mask match in a few weeks. He said it’ll be the most important match of his life and the biggest fight he’s ever had. He said he’ll be fighting for his name and colors. He said he’ll prepare by issuing a respectful challenge to the biggest Lucha star around, Rey Mysterio.

-Cole said it’d be an honor to call that match tonight.

-Becky Lynch made her way to the ring. [c]

-Cole and Graves commented on highlights of Becky beating A.J. Lee to win the Intercontinental Title.

-Becky stood mid-ring after her music stopped to scattered boos. She said she has come around to Laredo, Texas. Fans cheered the mention of their town. She touted that she has become the first woman to win four different titles at WrestleMania and the first-ever three-time Women’s IC Champion. She said she’s won more WrestleMania matches in history than any other woman. She said she’s coming for Undertaker’s record next. Sher said she proved she’s the greatest female wrestler ever. She said Sports Illustrated and Bleacher Report said it. She said it’s all great, but what happened afterward was better.

She said she saw her baby girl sitting in the front row and she was able to take her out and walk with her up the ramp. She said she realized she needed to show her what a real champion was. She said it’s not the five-star hotels and fancy tour buses and private jets, “even though I indulge in all of those.” She said it’s about “showing up in rundown towns like Laredo” and “showing up for common folk like each and every one of you.” She said they want her to defend her title not just against nostalgia acts and underdogs. She issued an open challenge to whoever wanted to come out there and look her in the eyes. “Who’s it going to be?” she said. “Come on!”

Iyo Sky made her way out.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Penta vs. Rusev

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (with Liv Morgan)

Seth Rollins to open show

Roman Reigns to respond to Jacob Fatu’s Backlash challenge

Joe Hendry’s first Raw concert

Becky Lynch to return as Women’s Intercontinental Champion