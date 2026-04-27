FREE PODCAST 4/27 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: (4-20-2011) Bold Draft Picks, will Michael Cole last, will WWE ever back a top Japanese star, Cena’s character tweaks (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years (4-20-2011) to our PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill discussing with live callers Monday’s Raw ratings drop, Vince McMahon’s mentality and how it affects the company with a lack of storyline planning in-place, bold Draft picks including top stars who could switch brands on Monday, legal news on Jeff Hardy today, a look back to Kurt Angle at Lockdown, when and if WWE will end the Michael Cole Experiment and how Jim Ross could end up back on TV full-time, a possible strategy WWE is employing with John Cena to refresh his character, Spike TV’s potential brand changes, whether WWE will ever get behind a Japanese wrestler as a top star, plus the Live Events Center, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they dip into McNeill’s Mailbag in the Torch VIP Forum for some interesting quotes on John Morrison, the 2001 Torch Draft with McNeill & Caldwell comparing which Torch staffers had the best picks, old WCW Saturday Night stories, and much more.

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