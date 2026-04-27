FREE PODCAST 4/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Worse or Better: Stephanie & Josh discuss wrestler and team names throughout the years in “A Roman by Any Other Name” (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the PWTorch Dailycast series “Worse or Better,” Joshua White and Stephanie Chase discuss one aspect of today’s pro wrestling scene and compare it to a previous era or eras and decide if today is… worse or better. This week’s topic concerns names in professional wrestling. Josh and Steph try to pinpoint what makes for a good or bad wrestling name and why some people in the business change their name. They discuss some famous wrestlers’ real names before mocking some of the worst names through the years. Steph and Josh move on to tag team and stable names in the last few decades, with a focus on some of the truly bad ones in recent memory.

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