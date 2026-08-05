AEW Continental Cup tournament field and first round matches announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has announced the field of 16 participants for the inaugural AEW Continental Cup tournament. The Continental Classic Championship will be on the line in every round of the tournament with current champion Jon Moxley defending it in his first round match against Jack Perry. The winner of the tournament will be determined at the All In: London PPV.

RULES

There is no outside interference allowed and no time limit for each match.

There is no bracket for the tournament. The winners from the first round matches will have their next match decided as a blind draw.

AEW Continental Cup participants:

AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley

Jay White

Nigel McGuinness

Brian Cage

Kyle O’Reilly

Claudio Castagnoli

Hechicero

Matt Sydal

Roderick Strong

David Finlay

Jack Perry

Katsuyori Shibata

Eddie Kingston

Ace Austin

Jake Doyle

Orange Cassidy

AEW Cotinental Cup First Round matches:

8/8 AEW Collision (Colorado Springs): Ace Austin vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Doyle, and Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Sydal.

8/12 AEW Dynamite (Las Vegas): Jay White vs. David Finlay and AEW Continental Classic Champion Jon Moxley vs. Jack Perry.

8/15 AEW Collision (Las Vegas): Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Hechicero vs. Brian Cage, and Nigel McGuinness vs. Katsuyori Shibata.

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)