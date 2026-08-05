Dory Funk Jr. dead at 85

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Dory Funk Jr., a legendary wrestler whose career spanned decades, is dead at 85 years old.

Funk’s death was confirmed by B Brian Blair on his X account. “It’s hard to find the right words to say goodbye to a man who became a mentor, a leader, and a dear friend, Dory Funk Jr,” wrote Blair. “My love for him started all the way back as a kid at the Bayfront Center, booing him as the ultimate heel while he took on my hero Jack Brisco. He was an absolute legend who commanded respect just by being himself. My heart goes out to his wife, Marti, and his family. You will be deeply missed, Dory. I know God is welcoming you with open arms. Rest easy until we meet again.”

Dory Funk Jr. was the brother of Terry Funk and the son of Dory Funk Sr. Both Funk brothers were former NWA World Hvt. Champions that wrestled all over the world. They were both stars in the U.S. and Japan. Dory wrestled into his 80s and last wrestled in 2024. Funk’s wife Marti said that Funk passed away while under hospice care in an article published by the Ocala Gazette.

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Dory was married to his wife for 40 years and they ran the Funking Conservatory in Oscala where Dory was a trainer. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009. Marti told the Oscala Gazette there are plans for a private ceremony for the family to honor Dory’s life. She also said that on Thanksgiving Day in November there will be ceremony in Ocala to honor Dory, Terry, and some of their Japanese associates.

Several wrestling companies have paid tribute Dory on social media including WWE, NWA, TNA, MLW, and AEW.

WWE’s video tribute to Dory Funk Jr. follows: