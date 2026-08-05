AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (8/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5, 2026

Where: MEXICO CITY, MEXICO AT ARENA MEXICO

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 5,970 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 6,071. The arena has a capacity of 16,500 spectators when configured for pro wrestling.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis – Mexico City Street Fight (no outside interference)

The Demand (Ricochet & Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page & Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) – AEW World Trios Championship match

Kyle Fletcher vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey – AEW International Championship match

Willow Nightingale & The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) vs. Mercedes Moné & Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross)

Persephone vs. Kris Statlander

Mistico & Darby Allin & Chris Jericho vs. Kazuchika Okada & Kevin Knight & Hechicero

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage & Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Pac & Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia)

Andrade El Idolo vs. Komander vs. Tommaso Ciampa – Triple Threat match for #1 spot in Casino Gauntlet at All In

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/29): Keller’s report on Redemption fallout, Andrade vs. Perry vs. Nick Wayne for National Title, Maya vs. Persephone for TBS Title, plus Bucks, Omega, Willow

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Chris Jericho’s Fozzy releases a video for its new single “I Know Evil”