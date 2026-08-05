AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (8/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5, 2026
Where: MEXICO CITY, MEXICO AT ARENA MEXICO
How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 5,970 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 6,071. The arena has a capacity of 16,500 spectators when configured for pro wrestling.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis – Mexico City Street Fight (no outside interference)
- The Demand (Ricochet & Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page & Brodido (Bandido & Brody King) – AEW World Trios Championship match
- Kyle Fletcher vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey – AEW International Championship match
- Willow Nightingale & The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter & Alex Windsor) vs. Mercedes Moné & Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne & Lena Kross)
- Persephone vs. Kris Statlander
- Mistico & Darby Allin & Chris Jericho vs. Kazuchika Okada & Kevin Knight & Hechicero
- Adam Copeland & Christian Cage & Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Pac & Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia)
- Andrade El Idolo vs. Komander vs. Tommaso Ciampa – Triple Threat match for #1 spot in Casino Gauntlet at All In
Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/29): Keller’s report on Redemption fallout, Andrade vs. Perry vs. Nick Wayne for National Title, Maya vs. Persephone for TBS Title, plus Bucks, Omega, Willow
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Chris Jericho’s Fozzy releases a video for its new single “I Know Evil”
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