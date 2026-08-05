AEW RISING AND FADING STARS: Can a World Champion qualify as a Rising Star? After last week’s performance, yes! Plus one wrestler being Bandido’s who deserves better

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Welcome everyone!

Wow! What a Dynamite we had last week. If this was AEW’s reaction to a “B” pay-per-view, then maybe I want some more “B” pay-per-views. Why? Because that was one of the best episodes of Dynamite for non in-ring action ever. I would even listen to arguments that it was the best Dynamite for non in ring action ever.

One reason last week’s Dynamite did so much “heavy lifting” on the promo side is Grand Slam Mexico. Last year’s show was really fun, but it was not promo heavy. Instead, it felt like a really fun televised house show. Will this year have more storylines? I guess we will wait and see.

So let’s look back and see who I felt look the best.

RISING STAR OF THE WEEK

KENNY OMEGA

Okay, okay, I know I am going against my own rules here. If you are unaware, I do not typically put the AEW World Champion in this spot. Reason being is that, as the champ, it’s hard to rise more. So, hear me out.

Last week was Kenny Omega’s best promo work in the history of his time in AEW. Let that sink in. The guy who Tony Khan came out recently and straight up said AEW would not exist without just cut his best promo seven years into the company’s existence. If you told me that in 2019, my response would have been to question Omega’s health and motivation between 2019-2026. Which is a little true.

That said, if this was in Omega all along, where has it been? I hope that with this chapter in Omega’s career that we see this type of promo work going forward. I have said it here, and on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show, Omega is to AEW what Terry Funk was to ECW. Even with the negative things I have said here, I love when Kenny is around.

I was arguing for MJF to retain his title against Omega, so we had MJF vs. Will Ospreay at All In London, but last week’s promo made the match for me. I see why Tony Khan went this route and I am so excited for All In London now. Kind of bummed it’s still weeks away.

Honorable mentions in all of this go to Will Ospreay and, the one and only, Jon Moxley. Ospreay came across so much better than he did at the end of Redemption. As for Mox, well, has anyone else been a bigger MVP for AEW than Mox? I’ll hear your argument and then tell you why you are wrong.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

FADING STAR OF THE WEEK

NICK WAYNE

Nick has been on my list before and in this very spot. Not because I dislike Nick, but because of the amount of potential I see in him. I was hopeful he would not take the loss during his match Dynamite, but figured he would and I was correct. Why are we protecting Jack Perry?

Nick has so much of what you want in a star and I don’t want him to get Bandido’d. Yes, that is now an adjective for a talented wrestler who always loses on Dynamite and PPV. Collision wins do not count.

I have lobbied this before and I will again. Put Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne together. They worked together on the indies as brash, young, obnoxious heels and that is something AEW needs. More guys the fans absolutely want to boo. Tell me you don’t want to slap Nick when he comes out with the duck face? And if you don’t know Jordan, his mouth will instantly make you dislike him.