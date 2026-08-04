TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (7/30): The shoutout to Tanea Brooks, The Hardys’ Promo of Platitudes, Indi Hartwell’s big win, Leon Slater and the X Title, Sosa & Slater getting a much deserved push, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HITS

Ricky Sosa & Leon Slater getting a much deserved big tag team push

I was really worried that, with Slater’s nebulous contract situation, that TNA creative might do the shortsighted thing here and have the System beat Sosa & Slater in this week’s tag match but I am pleased to say that I was wrong. I could do without so much System interference but, that is to be expected, at this point. I truly hope that Sosa & Slater get, at the very least, a short run with the TNA Tag Titles.

Leon Slater getting one last X-Division Title run?

The Sosa-Slater tag title reign may have to wait because it looks like Slater might be getting one last X-Division title shot against Cedric Alexander next week. While Alexander should’ve lost the X-Division in Ultimate X at Slammiversary and then against Fabian Aichner a few weeks ago, all’s well that ends well, as they say. I would be for giving Slater one last significant singles title run if he is indeed on his way out of the company.

The announce team shouting out Tanea Brooks (Rebel, not Reba)

The love the pro wrestling community has for Tanea Brooks (formerly both Rebel and Rebs) in AEW and TNA has shown brightly these last few weeks. Brooks was relatively recently diagnosed with ALS and Tom Hannifin and Matt Rehwoldt made mention of it in commentary this week. Classy act from TNA.

Indi Hartwell finally scoring a big win over an NXT talent

Indi needed a big win and she finally got one here over a somewhat established NXT talent, which says a lot given the state of the current one-sided relationship between the two companies. Hopefully, this is another sign that Indi is going to be getting the push she deserves as one of the few credible faces in the current Knockouts division. Side note, Thea Hail has gotten a lot better in the ring since the last time I saw her outside of TNA.

KC Navarro with a heartfelt promo

I always emphasize that after a big title match there should be a feeling of the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. It was clear in Navarro’s promo that losing the TNA World Title match to Nic Nemeth last week stung, but it won’t define him and his story is far from over. I’m glad that TNA took the time to highlight that the spotlight is still very much on Navarro. My only hope is that he is still prominently featured and they don’t wait too long. If it is with the Systems, as was hinted at later, he needs to go over Eddie Edwards strongly. No 50/50 booking here. The hometown feel and his Brothers in the front row was also a nice touch to the promo.

Jada Stone moving on in the Knockouts TV Title tournament

I’m pleasantly surprised that TNA put Stone over Jody Threat here but I think that it was the right call (even though I like both women). They did well with the tournament tonight as both Indi and Jada advanced.

Jason Hotch with a huge upset over Mustafa Ali for the International Title

I wasn’t entirely surprised that Hotch got the big upset win here but it was far from certain. I like the decision because now there are several different ways the story can play-out. Ali bullied and belittled Hotch but Hotch was able to come out on top in a feel-good way. Does Hotch retain for a while? Does Ali get an immediate rematch? How does this change Order 4 (please, let them break-up)?

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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MISSES

Mustafa Ali, Order 4 and bad comedy booking

Mustafa Ali has fallen greatly, in my eyes, in just a little over a month. What could have been handled as a serious act and a clean break from Order 4 has been dragged on with the addition of Mila Moore being the big payoff? Now they’re doing bad versions of backstage Judgement Day comedy sticks? This has been booking malpractice but I’m losing respect for Ali weekly for letting this happen. He certainly has to have some say in his booking direction. He can’t think that this path forward is the best use of himself?

The goofy Elegance Brand in a serious Lockdown match

Lockdown is supposed to be a serious match concept. So, naturally, TNA decides to have the Elegance Brand against Rosemary and the Bunny in one of the two announced Lockdown matches. Both of these acts are more in the comedic-side and I don’t imagine that this will be the best in-ring aesthetically. Also, no one cares about the Women’s Tag Titles because there are basically only two actual tag teams. This really waters down and harms the Lockdown brand. The missing Rosemary storyline is also a weird one. I feel like there are just too many of these types of storylines in modern pro wrestling.

The Hardys Promo of Platitudes (again)

I’m not even sure if one can say that this promo was one of platitudes. It really made very little sense. It didn’t need to be on the show because it advances nothing. If I had a friend or family member watching the show with me I would’ve been embarrassed to show them that segment. To make the matter even worse the dumb corporate synergy quips with AMC were so pigeon-holed it felt jarringly bad.

Amiee Garcia getting so many mentions and screen-time

I’m sure that Amiee is a very nice person but I have never heard of her. I’m not sure that her “fame” was deserving of as many mentions and as much screen-time as she got on this week’s show. It makes the overall product look cheap and lower-rate. Particularly, with such big acts like the Nemeths and the Hardys.

The Nemeths and the Hardys in Lockdown

Man, the Lockdown matchers are looking really thin this year. Also, what happened to the traditional lockdown match? The Nemeths Vs. the Hardys in Lockdown feels like it came out of nowhere because a true main event was needed for the PPV but this match certainly isn’t going to sell me on buying the PPV. Particularly, because this likely means that there will be no Men’s World Title match on the card. They should’ve just had Nic Nemeth Vs. KC Navarro as the main event of Lockdown rather than on a random week of Impact.

Building an Elijah-AJ Francis recycled feud with a backstage donations angle

This sad storyline seems low-rent even for Elijah and Francis. It’s kind of embarrassing to see where they are at this moment. No one cares about Expressions, much less his kayfabe injury that apparently is requiring a GoFundMe. Expressions is like a TEMU lil’ Yachty.