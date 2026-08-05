FREE PODCAST 8/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Cattani discuss Kendal Grey vs. Lola Vice, Keanu Carver vs. EK Prosper, Vanity Project vs. Myles Borne & Tavion Heights, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Kevin Cattani discuss Kendal Grey vs. Lola Vice in an Underground match, Keanu Carver vs. E.K. Prosper, Vanity Project vs. Myles Borne & Tavion Heights, Wren Sinclair vs. Zaria, Jaida Parker & Thea Hail vs. Karmen Petrovic & Nikkita Lyons, and more.
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