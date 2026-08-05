VIP PODCAST 8/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-15-2008): Danielson vs. McGuinness, edited rape angle with Larry Sweeney, Austin Aries vs. Go Shiozaki (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 15 podcast covering the 6th Anniversary ROH event DVD release. James Caldwell, Sean Radican, and Justin Parker discussed the entire event including Nigel McGuinness vs. Bryan Danielson, Austin Aries vs. Go Shiozaki in a classic singles match, and full analysis of the (edited) infamous rape angle involving Larry Sweeney.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

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