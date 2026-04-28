FREE PODCAST 4/27 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & Lansdell talk Roman-Fatu-Usos, Ethan Page and Becky Lynch praise, Oba Open Challenge, Joe Hendry, Seth-Breakker, more (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Lansdell. They discuss the latest with Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Jacob Fatu. Then they delve into the Seth Rollins-Bron Breakker segment, strong heel work from Becky Lynch and Ethan Page, Rey Mysterio and the El Grand Americano storyline, Oba Femi’s Open Challenge, and more with live caller, email, and chat interactions throughout.

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