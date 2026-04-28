VIP PODCAST 4/27 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Roman-Fatu exchange, Breakker and Seth face-to-face, Becky vs. Iyo, Oba vs. Waller, Joe Hendry sings (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the April 27 edition of WWE Raw featuring a Roman Reigns-Jacob Fatu exchange, Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins face-to-face, Becky Lynch vs. Iyo Sky, Oba Femi vs. Grayson Waller, Joe Hendry sings, and more.
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