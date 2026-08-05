EXCLUSIVE: JCW Lunacy co-owner Violent J said “Hell yeah” when asked to participate in Ice Bucket Challenge to benefit Rebel on AEW Collision

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JCW Lunacy co-owner Violent J participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge that aired on AEW Collision on July 30 from Detroit, Mich. alongside Shaggy 2 Dope and Rhino to raise awareness and funds for AEW wrestler Rebel (Tanea Brooks), who has ALS. The trio dumped buckets of ice on top of Conglomeration members Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly.

ICP made their on-screen AEW debut on Collision and J said that his response was, “Hell yeah” when they were asked by AEW to appear in the segment. “Yeah, that was, that was … we were all for that,” said J in an exclusive interview with Radican Worldwide. “That’s all I can say. We were all for that, you know what I mean? Um, once they told us what we’d be doing, we were, we were elated. We were like, ‘Hell yeah.’ You know what I mean? And we’ve known Rhino forever. Rhino’s’s actually a JCW legend, you know?

“So, we were just so happy with what they wanted us to do, you know what I mean? And it was fun. And, and yeah, those guys are great. And yeah, it was just really, really perfect for us, man. We felt like it was a grand slam hit, that whole thing. The whole, whole experience was like a grand slam hit. Everything went perfect, you know what I mean?”

The segment also plugged the upcoming Rebel Heart tribute edition of AEW Dynamite that will take place on Sept. 9 in Athens, Ga. She was diagnosed with ALS earlier this year.

You can GO VIP and listen to the entire interview Violent J talking in-depth about his experience with AEW, talking to Tony Khan, and the rise of JCW Lunacy HERE

AEW is currently selling Rebel Heart t-shirts and wrist bands with 100% of the proceeds donated to I AM ALS and Team Gleason.

You can watch JCW Lunacy on Youtube every week at 7 p.m. Eastern on the Psychopathic Records YouTube channel.

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)