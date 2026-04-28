NXT PREVIEW (4/28): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, April 28, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Myles Borne vs. Saquon Shugars – NXT North American Championship match
- Shiloh Hill vs. Ricky Saints
- BirthRight (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Uriah Connors) vs. E.K. Prosper & Dorian Van Dux
- Lizzie Rain to debut
- Tony D’Angelo to reveal next challenger
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (4/21): Miller’s alt perspective on the show that started good, ended phenomenal, and had a must-see main event
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Sol Ruca’s table spot gone wrong, the needless Raw announcement that hurt an NXT match, an Evil gift box?
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