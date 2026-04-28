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NXT PREVIEW (4/28): Announced matches, location, how to watch

April 28, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Myles Borne vs. Saquon Shugars – NXT North American Championship match
  • Shiloh Hill vs. Ricky Saints
  • BirthRight (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Uriah Connors) vs. E.K. Prosper & Dorian Van Dux
  • Lizzie Rain to debut
  • Tony D’Angelo to reveal next challenger

LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (4/21): Miller’s alt perspective on the show that started good, ended phenomenal, and had a must-see main event

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Sol Ruca’s table spot gone wrong, the needless Raw announcement that hurt an NXT match, an Evil gift box?

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

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