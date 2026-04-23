NXT TV RESULTS (4/21): Miller’s alt perspective on the show that started good, ended phenomenal, and had a must-see main event

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NXT REVENGE WEEK 2

APRIL 21, 2026

ORLANDO, FL AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Correspondent: Sarah Schreiber

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package of highlights from Night 1 of Revenge was shown before Vic Joseph and Booker T introduced the show.

(1) MYLES BORNE (c) vs. DION LENNOX (w/Saquon Shugars & Osiris Griffin & Cutler James) – NXT North American Championship Match

The two men were anxious to square off before the bell. Lennox exploded out of his corner and lifted Borne high for a big slam. He elbowed the champ in the head several times, but got taken down with a snap powerslam. Lennox rolled to the outside before Borne leaped over the top rope for a huge cannonball that took out Lennox and Griffin. Shugars and James distracted Borne long enough for Lennox to recover and throw him into exposed metal beneath the ring apron. Of course, the floor spot was a cue to cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

Some knucklehead was wearing half a football uniform, Burger King enticed us with their greasy delights, and some other stuff was plugged on the larger screen on the right while a title match continued on the minuscule screen on the left. Back to full-screen, Lennox joined Borne on the floor again. He took the steps apart and delivered a side suplex onto the lower half of the steps. Back in the ring, Lennox hit a beautiful slingshot sit-out powerbomb on Borne for a near fall.

Borne rallied and hit a crunching backbreaker, followed by a shoulderbreaker for a very near fall. Shugars distracted Borne, allowing Lennox to regain control with a superplex. An angry and determined Borne rose to his feet and traded stiff blows with his challenger. They went forehead-to-forehead before taking each other out with a double suplex.

Shugars took the opportunity to call a huddle with the other members of DarkState, seemingly hatching a plan. Shugars ran around and distracted the referee while James held onto Lennox, preventing the champ from executing a Borne Again. He got up and knocked Griffin off the ring apron, then shoved Lennox into Shugars, who was also standing on the apron. After the impact, Borne was able to successfully hit Borne Again for the three-count.

WINNER: Myles Borne at 11:22 to retain the North American Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This was a pretty decent opener. The story of the match was Shugars flubbing the interference and winding up costing Lennox the match. Shugars looked like his dog just got ran over after he realized he screwed up. This was a pit stop in the journey of a DarkState split, with Shugars leaning towards a face turn.)

-In a lounge area in the back, Blake Monroe was talking to herself while admiring her reflection from her bogus North American title belt, while Jackson Drake was losing his mind over something on his phone and showing it to Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes. He excitedly showed them the hot blonde he just matched up with. Baylor said it was too bad Blake had a casket match tonight. She said it would be fine and told them to go have fun and be safe. They told her they’d be right across the street if she needed them and hurried off to meet up with the girl.

-Joe Hendry and Keanu Carver were shown walking in separate areas of the Performance Center on their way to the ring. [c]

-Saquon Shugars caught up with GM Robert Stone as he was walking and said he fumbled it out there and asked him to give DarkState another chance. They walked past Shiloh Hill and North American Champion Tatum Paxley. Paxley told Hill she saw him in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. Hill said it was so much fun, and he just kept telling people all day that he was supposed to be in it, and it worked. Funny! Paxley said she couldn’t wait to put Monroe in the casket he built for her. Hill said he already dug the hole. Paxley’s face dropped, prompting Hill to ask, “What’s wrong? Too far?” She said she was just worried about The Vanity Project interfering. Hill told her not to worry about them because he set them up on a little date, and it would be a while before they show up. Genius! He mentioned before leaving that he has a match with Ricky Saints next week.

(2) JOE HENDRY vs. KEANU CARVER

Hendry hit some chops on Carver in the corner, but was soon overwhelmed by the brute strength and focused anger of Carver, who whipped him from pillar to post. He lifted Hendry into a backbreaker for about 30 seconds before dropping him. Hendry knocked Carver over the top rope with a clothesline. The people in the production truck saw a wrestler’s feet hit the floor, and immediately flipped the switch for a commercial break. [c]

Back from the break, Hendry was trying to fight from underneath before getting tossed backwards with a German suplex. He followed that up with a huge backbreaker for a near fall. Carver hit the ringpost when Hendry moved out of the way of a spear. The deceptively strong Hendry pitched Carver over his head with a fall-away slam, but turned around to eat a clothesline from an already recovered Carver, who followed that up with a big spinebuster. Carver mounted Hendry and pummeled him with forearms to the head before the referee stepped in to stop the match.

WINNER: Keanu Carver at 9:16 by referee stoppage.

(Miller’s Take: This is how a monster heel is made. Take a popular, recently dethroned NXT champion and feed him to a heel like a watermelon to a hippo. Hendry got in enough offense for this to not qualify as a squash match, but that’s essentially what it was.)

-The Progressive NXT Spotlight was on newcomer Lizzy Rain, who apparently has a heavy metal gimmick.

-Lexis King, flanked by BirthRight, made his way to the ring prior to a commercial break. [c]

(3) LEXIS KING (w/Uriah Connors & Stacks & Arianna Grace & Charlie Dempsey) vs. E.K. Prosper – Speed Championship Match

Prosper blasted out of the corner with what I can only describe as a sunset backslide. He caught King with a couple of perfectly placed dropkicks before King rolled to the floor. King used Grace as a shield when Prosper looked like he was going to dive to the outside. The former Eli Knight got caught with a well-placed kick by King when he tried to get too fancy. King was in firm control at the halfway point of the match. He thumped on Prosper for a very short time before Prosper began to rally. The two traded blows on the ring apron before King attempted a Coronation, which Prosper reversed into a backdrop.

As BirthRight tried helping him up, Prosper climbed to the top turnbuckle and wiped out all the male members of the group with a moonsault. With one minute left in the time limit, he rolled King back in the ring. Grace got his attention and slapped him in the face. He boots to the heads of Connors and Stacks before sliding back in the ring to eat a big superkick from a recovered King, who followed up with a Coronation for the victory.

WINNER: Lexis King at 4:32 to capture the vacant Speed Championship

(Miller’s Take: Prosper showed why he’s a potential superstar on the rise early in the match with his high-flying, innovative offense, but this was a vehicle for the head of the BirthRight faction to pick up some gold. Much-needed win for the underutilized King.)

-A social media video showed Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes saying Jackson Drake was on a date right now, so they had to film. They moved in to check out his date while voicing their hopes that she may have brought a couple of hot friends with her. They found Drake sitting alone at a table. He said he got stood up. Drake said he’d live to date another day. Just as he was about to get up, a large, muscular woman turned around from her barstool, approached Drake, and said, “Did I hear you say you got stood up?” Drake looked horrified.

-Blake Monroe, dressed in black and carrying a bouquet of red, white, and black roses, made her ring entrance. She placed the flowers on the casket before entering the ring as they cut to a commercial break. [c]

-Saquon Shugars excitedly approached his DarkState teammates and told them he fixed things and got them a rematch. Lennox and the others got all excited until Shugars revealed it wasn’t Lennox who was getting the rematch. He told them that Stone said it had to be him. Shugars reminded Lennox that he said it was all about the group and not the individual. Lennox and the other members quickly warmed up to the idea, as Shugars said he was going to bring the North American championship home.

-They showed footage of Zaria costing Sol Ruca her match against Liv Morgan on Raw last night.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

(4) TATUM PAXLEY (c) vs. BLAKE MONROE – Women’s North American Championship Casket Match

Both women were dressed in black and wearing veils. They tore into each other at the bell, with Paxley getting the better of the exchange. Paxley called for the casket to be opened and tried to throw Monroe into it early, but she quickly scampered out of it. On the floor, Paxley smacked her with the bouquet of roses, then reached under the ring and pulled out her giant dollhouse. She leaned it against the ringside barricade, but wound up getting dropkicked into it by Monroe. Ouch. Seeing how the two women were battling on the floor for the first time during the match, that meant it was time for a split-screen commercial break. [c]

As the same, tired commercials aired on the right, the women warriors continued thumping on each other on the left. Back to full-screen, Paxley kicked Monroe in the head and fired up. She hit a flip kick onto the back of Monroe’s head. As they fought on the ring apron with the casket door open, they both tumbled into the casket and the door slammed shut. With the rules being that one of them had to be placed in the casket, the match continued.

The casket door opened to reveal Monroe laughing maniacally at Paxley, who gave Monroe an evil laugh of her own. They fought their way back up to the ring apron, then stood and battled on top of the casket. Monroe attempted a Glamour Shot DDT on the casket, but Paxley reversed it and delivered a Spanish Fly from the casket to the floor. The audio went out for several seconds as the fans assumingly chanted something naughty. Monroe got up and sprayed Paxley with a fire extinguisher, then successfully delivered a Glamour Shot on the floor. She threw Paxley in the casket and shut the door, but Paxley put Monroe’s bogus belt in the way, barely preventing the lid from closing.

An infuriated Monroe snatched the belt and Paxley out of the casket. She smacked her with the belt strap hard several times, then grabbed one of the pillows out of the casket, opened pillowcase, and emptied the contents, which wasn’t a pillow, but a pillowcase full of diamonds. She attempted another Glamour Shot on the diamonds, but Paxley reversed it and drove Monroe into the diamond-covered canvas with a Cemetery Driver. With Monroe on the ring apron, she hit another flip kick to Monroe’s head. The challenger fell into the casket, and Paxley threw the fake belt into it with her, then slammed the door shut.

WINNER: Tatum Paxley at 11:46 to retain the Women’s North American Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This was the most entertaining match of the night so far. It was brutal without going too far, and both women showed great intensity and desire. Simply put, this was everything it should have been.)

-Meanwhile, Baylor and Smokes were still eavesdropping on Drake’s new date. The burly woman, who looked like she could squat a small minivan, revealed that she used to be a mortician. Drake seemed to genuinely be enjoying her company. He said he had never been so happy to be stood up, and showed her a picture of the girl he was supposed to meet. She told him that wasn’t a real girl, but an AI bot. She said, “You didn’t get stood up, you got set up.” The Vanity Project deduced that Shiloh Hill was behind it and wanted to go back, but the woman suggested they go out to dinner instead, and he could bring his friends, too. She got up, wrapped her arm over Drake’s shoulder, and walked out of the bar with him, casually shoving aside a male patron who was in her way. Drake turned around and winked at the camera. This stuff is pure gold!

-NXT Women’s and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice was shown walking in the hallway prior to the next commercial break. [c]

-The show came back on from the commercial break as Lola Vice was already in the ring and speaking. She said Jacy Jayne elevated the women’s division and reinvented herself. She gave the usual speech about how hard it is to win the title, but even harder to keep it. She mentioned all of the women who stood around the ring to challenge her last week. She said you don’t just walk up to Lola Vice and take what’s hers.

-She was interrupted by Izzi Dame with The Culling. Dame taunted her and said she was just waiting for her to make a mistake. Niko Vance walked behind Vice and grabbed at her AAA belt that was dangling off her NXT belt. The distraction was enough to give Dame a chance to deliver a boot to the head. Dame held the belt high overhead as she stood over a fallen Vice, flanked by Spears and Vance.

-Sarah Schreiber interviewed new Speed Champion Lexis King, who was surrounded by his minions. King said he was the fastest man alive. He claimed that by the time they were done, every member of BirthRight will have gold around their waists. E.K. Prosper walked up and told King that he wouldn’t have that title if not for the rest of BirthRight. Charley Dempsey spoke up, but was interrupted by Dorian Van Dux, who told Prosper he’d team with him to go against any two members of BirthRight. Connors spoke up first, then Grace. They said they had a coronation to go to first and walked off. [c]

-NXT Chronicle featured the second half of The Kendal Grey Story. She ran down a list of her amateur wrestling accolades, accompanied by video footage. She said it was natural for her to wrestle boys because she grew up with a brother and used to hang out with him and his twenty friends. She admitted to being a tomboy and said her mom never wore makeup or dressed up. She said she always bonded with her dad through sports. She recalled past injuries from a severe dog bite and a wrestling match where she got her head split wide open. She spoke of her obsession with wrestling and her obsession with winning. She finished by saying she was glad she told the WWE universe more about her, then vowed to become NXT Women’s Champion.

-In the back, Robert Stone asked Lola Vice if she was okay. She said she was, but just needed to even the odds against The Culling and she had the perfect person in mind. A commotion was heard by Stone and Vice. Stone excused himself quickly and ran to see what was going on. He ran into his office to find Ricky Saints beating the bejesus out of Shiloh Hill, who was trapped on the floor by a heavy-looking shelf. Security ran in and pulled him off as Stone asked if there was a doctor in the house.

-Vic Joseph ran down next week’s card, including Saints vs. Hill, and Borne defending the North American title against Shugars.

-Sol Ruca made her ring entrance before the commercial break. [c]

-Sarah Schreiber asked Robert Stone if he had any updates on Shiloh Hill. He said he was heading to medical now, and he’d get back with her. He walked up to NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo. Before he could talk to him, somebody handed Tony a box with a symbol on it. Stone told him he was working on a challenger for him. Keanu Carver walked up and told D’Angelo the box was a symbol of war, and sharks were circling. He said Tony should know to be ready and walked away. Stone told the champ that his phone had been blowing up.

(5) SOL RUCA vs. ZARIA – Last Woman Standing Match

Zaria entered the ring behind Sol Ruca as her music was still playing. Ruca anticipated it and took her down. They quickly took the fight to the floor, where Zaria threw a trash can at Ruca. Zaria caught a kendo stick shot from Ruca, then delivered a pump kick. She picked up the trash can again, but Ruca dropkicked it into her. Zaria grabbed a handful of cables and whipped Ruca with them, then wrapped them around her mouth and dragged her to the ring. She stood on the apron and hung Ruca by her mouth with the cables.

Zaria tried to pull Ruca back in the ring and was met with a trash can lid to the top of the head. Ruca hit an X-Factor mid-ring, then picked up a kendo stick and smacked her hard with it nearly a dozen times. She put the kendo stick in Zaria’s mouth and drove her face-first into the mat. Zaria made it to her feet at the count of 8. Ruca tried to put Zaria through the announce desk, but Zaria slipped out and landed another pump kick. Both women made it to their feet by the count of 8. Zaria lifted Ruca for an F5, but Ruca slipped out and speared Zaria through a wall. Both women dragged themselves out of the hole they just made, then immediately collapsed to the floor as they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

Liberty Biberty, Burger King, NAPA, blah, blah, blah. My eyes were fixed to the left screen, where Ruca got up and cleared off the announce desk. Zaria threw what appeared to be a water bottle that struck Ruca in the lower back. The former friends fought their way up into the stands and through the fans. They walked along the barricade and stopped to face each other and slug it out as they returned to full screen. As they both stood on the barricade right above the announce desk, Zaria lifted Ruca and delivered an F5 that sent Ruca crashing through the desk below. That was spectacular!

The feed went silent for about 30 seconds so our ears wouldn’t be subjected to the profane chants from the crowd. Ruca made it to her feet at the count of 9. Zaria dragged out a table, but Ruca nailed her with a German suplex. Ruca set up the table, but got caught by Zaria, who incapacitated her long enough to set up a second table right next to the other one to make it a double wide. Ruca picked up a piece of the broken desk and beat on Zaria with it, then rolled her onto both tables. Ruca climbed through the stands and up to the balcony area. As she looked down at the tables far below her, the camera panned down to reveal Zaria was nowhere to be seen. It reminded me of when Dr. Loomis looked down from the upstairs bedroom window, and Michael Myers had disappeared.

Ruca turned to see a very devious-looking Zaria standing behind her. She tried to spear Ruca off the balcony, but Ruca leapfrogged her, and Zaria caught herself before she went over the edge. When Zaria turned around, Ruca nailed her with a Sol Snatcher off the railing. The feed went silent again while both women writhed in pain. Ruca made it to her feet by 7, Zaria by 9. They traded several vicious blows atop the balcony before Ruca landed a headbutt that sent Zaria reeling backwards towards the edge.

Zaria reached out and grabbed Ruca’s hand as she leaned over the edge of the balcony, ready to fall. Ruca held on tightly as Zaria begged her not to let go. She yelled at Ruca, “I’m sorry, I love you!” Ruca yanked her up and away from the edge. Both stared over the edge of the balcony, then looked each other in the eyes. They both rose to their feet, began to sob, and embraced. Zaria’s expression slowly morphed to an evil scowl as she pulled away, looked Ruca in the eyes, and pushed her backwards off the balcony. Ruca crashed through one of the tables below, but only the back of her head hit the second table, which did not break. That looked serious. The referee counted to ten. He could have counted to 526.

WINNER: Zaria at 15:58

(Miller’s Take: For as long as we had to wait for the eventual breakup of Zaruca, this match made it well worth the wait. This was spectacular! With Ruca seemingly called up to Raw, it made perfect sense for her to put Zaria over on her way out. This was the Zaria we’ve needed to see all along. Both women took a hell of a beating. Yes, the swerve at the end was predictable, but it was still damn good TV. I sincerely hope that Ruca is okay after that nasty landing that snapped her head forward violently. The cameramen deserve a shoutout for their excellent camera work for this match. They captured all the right angles to give this match the feel it needed. This was a Match of the Year candidate.)

-As Zaria stared down coldly at Ruca, the show abruptly cut off.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This show started out good and ended up phenomenal. It got better with every match and, like Night 2 of WrestleMania, Week 2 of Revenge blew the first one out of the water. There seemed to be a lot more talking than usual, but the matches were so good that it didn’t matter much. The bludgeoning of Hendry really put over Carver as a dangerous man. The Paxley vs. Monroe encounter overdelivered. I can’t wait to find out what happened to The Vanity Project. Zaria vs. Ruca was one for the ages, and my only complaint is with the network for all of those moments of silence throughout the match. It was distracting and annoying. Whatever the fans were chanting, I was here at home chanting it with them. Do not miss this main event!