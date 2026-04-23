TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (4/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: THURSDAY, APRIL 23, 2026

Where: SYRACUSE, N.Y. AT UPSTATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY ARENA

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,314 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,959. The arena has a capacity of 7,200 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Mike Santana vs. Rich Swann – TNA World Championship match

Matt Hardy vs. Dutch

Nic Nemeth vs. Bear Bronson (with The System)

Elayna Black to appear

Xia Brookside to appear

Elijah in concert

Visit this website during Impact for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (4/9): Santana/Edwards Contract Signing, Hardys vs. Righteous, Grace vs. Black

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: ODB calls out the younger Knockouts for ignoring a TNA Hall of Famer and says they should know their history, praises one current Knockout