TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (4/9): Santana/Edwards Contract Signing, Hardys vs. Righteous, Grace vs. Black

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TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

APRIL 9, 2026

NEW ORLEANS, LA AT ALARIO CENTER

AIRED ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Daria Rae and Santino Marella were in the ring for the contract signing. Eddie Edwards entered the ring. Mike Santana was second. Eddie said that when TNA needed someone to stand up for them, Santana left, but Eddie stayed and fought for TNA. He vowed to win the title again, then he signed the contract.

Santana said that he left so he could go out and test himself against the best in the world. He realized that his heart was in TNA. He said that Eddie stayed in TNA because he was complacent. Santana talked about turning down money and opportunities because he wanted to be the face and champion of TNA. He said he’d see Eddie at the PPV, then he signed the contract.

Eddie talked more trash and brought up Santana’s daughter, which Santana took exception to. Santana said that Eddie’s wife had more balls than him. Cedric Alexander attacked Santana from behind. Leon Slater ran in for the save. Eddie and Cedric left the ring. Santana flipped over the table. Slater did a dive over the ring post to the floor on Eddie and Cedric. [c]

-AJ Francis did a backstage promo. He talked about enrolling in the 3D Wrestling Academy, when he got a call from his agent saying that the Cleveland Browns wanted him. He turned them down and said he would never play for them. He said that Nic Nemeth stole opportunities from him, so he took something from Nic. He vowed to beat Nic in his hometown of Cleveland.

-Tasha Steelz sat with Hannifan and Rehwoldt on commentary.

(1) JADA STONE vs. DANI LUNA

Tasha claimed that Stone wanted to team with Tasha years ago, but now she gives her the cold shoulder. Stone did a dive to the floor on Luna. Tasha and Stone argued. Dani used the distraction to attack Stone and powerbomb her on the apron. [c]

Back in the ring, Stone took Luna to the mat and made a comeback. Stone hit a split-legged moonsault for a two count. Dani powerbombed Stone for a two count. They traded strikes. Stone gave Luna a headscissor and followed with a twisting moonsault for the pin.

WINNER: Jada Stone in 11:00.

Tasha attacked Stone from behind and gave her a piledriver.

(D.L.’s Take: This was likely Luna’s last TNA appearance, as it has been reported that TNA agreed to release her. I thought big things were ahead for her in TNA, so hopefully she can continue to rise wherever she ends up. Stone’s ascent continues and this was a good win for her.)

-The Injury Report featured Nic Nemeth, Jody Threat, Tessa Blanchard, and Matt Hardy. [c]

-Elijah walked through a cemetery in New Orleans. A kid approached and asked Elijah to pray with him at a grave site. Frankie Kazarian attacked Elijah from behind. Frankie paid the kid off with $20, after promising him $100. Frankie quoted scripture and left.

-Taryn Terrell walked to the ring for a promo. She said that she missed the fans. She thanked her fans and family. She said that she regretted not ending her career on her terms. The Elegance Brand walked to the stage and insulted Taryn. They said that Ash was on hiatus because of people like Taryn. The Concierge noted that Taryn was alone. He told the production truck to show her friends. The screen showed that Mickie James and ODB were laid out backstage. The Elegance Brand attacked Taryn and the security who tried to help. Mr. Elegance slammed Taryn. Heather and M gave Taryn the Nip and Tuck. The Concierge said at Rebellion, they would bury the past. [c]

-Santino Marella exchanged words with Stacks and Arianna Grace in the hallway. Santino hit Stacks. Stacks and Grace fled to the women’s locker room. Santino and Indi Hartwell went in after them. The door closed and you could hear a scuffle. Santino and Indi came out, and Indi gave Santino the cobra sock back.

(2) BDE vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

Ryan Nemeth sat in on commentary. Fans chanted for BDE. Frankie gave BDE a legdrop and he gloated. BDE made a comeback. Frankie gave BDE a backstabber and a chicken wing for the win.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian in 4:00.

Ryan Nemeth attacked BDE after the match. The lights went off. When they came back on, Elijah appeared and chased off Frankie. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: There wasn’t much to the match, but the slow build continues for BDE’s first singles win. Fans continue to get behind him.)

(3) MYLA GRACE (w/Harley Hudson) vs. ELAYNA BLACK

They traded the advantage early. Black took the advantage and put Grace in a chinlock. Grace made a comeback. Black gave Grace the Blackout and got the pin.

WINNER: Elayna Black in 3:00.

-Daria Rae told Santino that she just received word that Santino was suspended. Indi Hartwell interrupted. Indi touched her and Daria said it was an assault. Daria said that Indi was also suspended and ordered them out. Santino and Indi left as Daria smirked.

-Gia Miller interviewed Ricky Sosa on the ramp. Fans chanted to his song. Gia welcomed Sosa to TNA Wrestling. Sosa said he wanted to show the fans what he was all about. Eric Young quickly interrupted. He called Sosa a pretender and a wannabe. Eric said he was real and the gatekeeper.

Sosa said he never disrespected Eric. Eric grabbed the mic and they exchanged words. Sosa said they could settle it in the ring. Eric hit Sosa and they battled at ringside. Eric stomped Sosa in the ring. Sosa escaped a piledriver and backdropped Eric. Sosa gave Eric two running uppercuts. Eric gave Sosa a piledriver. [c]

-Undead Realm segment. Sinister Minister welcomed Tessa Blanchard to the Undead Realm. He cackled as she went to another room. Rosemary talked with Mara Sade and warned her to be careful. Rosemary said they are collecting sins and they needed her help. Allie introduced herself to Mara. Allie said she was dead and she was kind of sick of it.

Mila Moore walked down a hallway cautiously. Mara and Allie ventured out on their own. Victoria Crawford roamed the hallway. Mila continued to walk and heard Rosemary’s voice. Mila was kidnapped. Sinister Minister sang. He asked Rosemary what she was up to. She said she was looking for the seven deadly sins. Abysss showed up and told Minister, “forgive me father, for I have sinned.” To be continued.

-Order 4 was in the ring and introduced Mustafa Ali. Ali called Trey Miguel to the ring and he came out. Ali apologized to Trey about what happened to Jada Stone. Ali said he had a problem with the culture in TNA. He said he was sick of second chance champions, like Santana and Trey. He called them both screw-ups. Ali said he wasn’t a champion because he didn’t need a second chance and didn’t have a shady past. Ali said he was too good for TNA.

Trey grabbed the mic. He called Ali a scumbag and a coward. Trey said that he did need a second chance, much like the fans here. Trey said that maybe TNA welcomed him back with open arms because he treats them like family. Ali noted that the Rascalz aren’t here anymore. Trey said they were still his brothers for life. Trey said he did have the title, but Ali had nothing. Ali told Order 4 to leave the ring and told them not to get involved. Ali and Trey fought. Trey took Ali down and Order 4 immediately attacked Trey. Agent Zero went to chokeslam Trey, but Moose and Alisha Edwards walked to the ring. Moose and Trey cleared the ring of Order 4 and Moose gave Ali a spear. Trey went to splash Ali, but Order 4 pulled Ali out of the ring. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran down the card for Rebellion.

(4) MATT & JEFF HARDY vs. THE RIGHTEOUS (Vincent & Dutch) — TNA World Tag Team Title match

This was a tables match. All four wrestlers brawled at ringside at the start. The Hardys brought a table in the ring. Jeff gave Vincent a legdrop on the apron. The Hardys threw Dutch into the ring steps. Matt crashed through a table after Vincent moved. [c]

The fight continued on the floor. Jeff set up a ladder at ringside. Vincent pulled Jeff off the ladder and threw him into the post. Vincent destroyed the ladder with a chair. Brian Myers and Bear Bronson were shown watching the match on a monitor. The Hardys threw Dutch from the top rope through a table at ringside. Vincent knocked Matt from the apron through a table at ringside.

Jeff and Vincent battled in the ring. Vincent missed a Swanton Bomb. Jeff missed a Swanton Bomb. Matt gave Vincent a Twist of Fate at ringside. Matt put Vincent on a table. Jeff leaped from the top rope and gave Vincent a Swanton Bomb on the table at ringside and put him through it to win the match.

WINNERS: Jeff & Matt Hardy in 15:00 to retain the TNA Tag Team Titles

The Righteous attacked the Hardys after the match.

(D.L.’s Take: The match was pretty standard for this type of thing. It certainly looks like we haven’t seen the last of this feud.)