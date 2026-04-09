FREE PODCAST 4/9 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Meyers on Edge’s follow-up on turn prior week, Sami with Logan Paul, Bryan-Jey street fight, Seth-Cesaro exchange (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (4-9-2021), PWTorch.com editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Javier Machado to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including the stellar pillar promos from Daniel Bryan, Edge, and Roman Reigns, plus strong hype for several other WrestleMania matches, the Andre the Giant battle royal is in the books, and much more with live callers and emails.
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